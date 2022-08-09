The DraftKings Kansas promo is helping countdown until legal online sports betting gets the green light in the state by providing the ability to get a head start. This chance comes courtesy of the DraftKings Kansas promo, which rewards new customers with a pair of pre-registration bonuses.

New customers that use the DraftKings Kansas Promo to pre-register an account will get an instant $100 bonus plus a chance to win a $100K Free Bet. Once DraftKings Kansas goes live, you get the $100 in bonus money as well as entry into the Kansas $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes.

There is one very important thing to remember. When the state gives the approval for DraftKings Kansas to make its official launch, this pre-registration bonus offer will no longer be available. The announcement could come at anytime. Taking advantage of this offer today is the smart way to avoid missing out.

DraftKings Kansas Promo Delivers Pre-Launch Boost

The DraftKings Kansas Promo is an incentivized offer that works in favor of new customers. The $100 bonus is guaranteed as long as you get set up during the pre-registration window. This pre-registration bonus sets you up with $100 to wager regardless of how much you deposit into your account.

Once the site gets approval to launch, customers will be happy that used this promo offer. They will receive the $100 bonus instantly, meaning there is no additional waiting period needed when online bets can be placed. It can also be used on the sport, league or game of your choice. The $100 bonus will be paid in four (4) $25 Free Bets, giving you four free chances to pick your first win.

DraftKings Kansas $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes

Additionally, customers that pre-register for an account will also get a chance to win the Kansas $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes for free. One lucky customer will get the $100,000 grand prize for merely having pre-registered an account. When you factor in the other bonus, that’s a potential return of $100,100.

Put simply, there’s $100,100 reasons to use this early registration offer.

How to Get Started with the DraftKings Kansas Promo

New customers are interested in the $100 bonus and entry to the Kansas $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes can get things squared away right now. All you need to do is follow these steps:

to pre-register with the DraftKings Kansas Promo. Provide the information needed to pre-register an account for DraftKings Kansas.

Get an instant $100 bonus and entry for the Kansas $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes.

Remember, once DraftKings Kansas launches this offer will have expired. There is also away for current customers with an active sportsbook account to get this offer. They, however, must physically enter Kansas and open the DraftKings Sportsbook app to be eligible to opt-in for both bonuses.

