Giants have ‘major’ training camp fight (VIDEO)

Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder fight!!!!!! Feliciano ended up swinging on Crowder after the fact too pic.twitter.com/xS54LBeNw8 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 8, 2022

Fights begin at Giants Training Camp! #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/a968xSYJDy — The Giant Take (@TheGiantTakePod) August 8, 2022

Continued: HUGE FIGHT AT GIANTS TRAINING CAMP! #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/62dm3Ed8P6 — The Giant Take (@TheGiantTakePod) August 8, 2022

Fists are flying in East Rutherford. The Giants just had a donnybrook break out at training camp, and it was reportedly quite the show. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports on Twitter it was a “major fight” and the Daily News’ Pat Leonard called it a “disaster.”

More details via Duggan:

Started with Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder. Cam Brown dragged Feliciano out of the scrum and OL coach Bobby Johnson pushed Brown. Then Feliciano punched Brown in the head. Never seen a coach do that to a player.

The whole sequence started with Saquon lowering his shoulder into Aaron Robinson with a bit more physicality than practice had been operating at. Next play, Crowder tackled Antonio Williams. Then Feliciano went right after Crowder on the next play and we were off!

Fights happen at camp. This one seems a bit more out of control than usual, though. And the fact a coach got physically involved in what was clearly more than a peacekeeping role has to give some pause

It will be interesting to see what the fallout is. Also of note: WFAN is camped out in the Meadowlands all day. So far, Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney have not mentioned the brawl on air. They may not have seen it, but they should certainly be aware of it. It will be interesting to see if and when the Giants’ flagship radio station gets to the news of the day. Maybe Paul Dottino will hop on with Craig Carton and Evan Roberts later in the day to discuss.

