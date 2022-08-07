Brawl breaks out during Mets-Braves, fan gets obliterated (VIDEO)

The Mets pummeled the Braves on and off the field on Saturday.

Well, we’re 95% sure the guy who gets dropped in the above video is a Braves fan. But we cannot say so with certainty. We get a quick look at the front of his jersey and it does appear to be the crimson “BRAVES” script underlined by the tomahawk. But it’s far from certain with the Brothers deGrom and the woman with the large hard seltzer obscuring the poor sap.

Anyway, people should not fight at baseball games. Especially when it’s two-on-one and the two are standing on the row above the one. Kudos to the guy in the blue shirt for trying to keep the peace. At least it wasn’t as bad as the disgraceful incident at the Rangers playoff game.

