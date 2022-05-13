Alex Rodriguez is not giving up his goal of MLB ownership.

The former Yankees star and Miami native is eying up the Marlins in the wake of frenemy Derek Jeter’s exit from the franchise, according to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Heyman reports:

According to folks close to Rodriguez, the slugger, broadcaster, entrepreneur and Minnesota Timberwolves part-owner would be interested in buying his hometown Miami Marlins, if the financially strapped team does become available. … One person close to A-Rod said his interest would “depend on price.”

(UPDATE: A-Rod’s rep says he isn’t interested. Oh well. Keep the dream alive.)

Rodriguez tried to buy the Marlins a few years back. But he and businessman Wayne Rothbaum lost out to the bid helmed by current owner Bruce Sherman and Jeter, who stepped down as CEO earlier this year. Rodriguez then fell short of buying the Mets when Steve Cohen trumped his bid with ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez and sports drink baron Mike Repole. Rodriguez has since become partners in the Timberwolves with entrepreneur Marc Lore.

Sherman has not shown signs he wants to sell, according to Heyman. But there is some thought he could bail eventually given how much money the team loses. And Rodriguez could swoop in as an attractive buyer – provided he has the capital behind him – given his baseball acumen, ties to the city and ever-growing popularity as he continues one of the most remarkable image repair jobs ever.

A-Rod the owner would be great business for MLB. Think of the windfall of attention and publicity it would generate for the team and the sport. He’d keep being wildly entertaining (and still polarizing) and he’d also probably build a winning team. Miami is becoming the place to be, too. Imagine A-Rod and Tom Brady running around South Beach after Brady pulls off his Miami conspiracy after a one-year delay. Both are FOX guys, after all.

On a more serious note: Whenever MLB expands, they need to move the Marlins to the American League. Want to get more fans to attend the games? Having the Yankees and Red Sox in town several times a year would be a good place to start.

