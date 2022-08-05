Players that are always going to capitalize on can’t miss opportunities should grab the current DraftKings MLB promo code. It will generate an automatic $100 bonus in free bets after a $5 qualifying wager has been made. In other words, they are providing free money from the outset, so this offer is in the must-use category.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, WY, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $100 INSTANTLY

MLB PROMO BET NOW

It takes less than a minute to activate the DraftKings MLB promo code that will lock in the $100 reward. Simply click one of the activation links that we are sharing here, and you will be eligible.

The Mets will continue their big series with Atlanta today, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Meanwhile, the Yankees will take on the Cardinals in St. Louis. These are a couple of great matchups, and there are 12 other games on the schedule today. Regardless of your preference, under this promotion, you are guaranteed a $100 bonus after you make a $5 bet.

Click here to trigger the DraftKings MLB promo code that will provide the new player bonus.

DraftKings MLB Promo Code Terms

This is one of the most straightforward promotions that you will ever run across. After you complete the formalities, you are golden. You place a $5 bet on any game, and you are guaranteed a $95 profit in free bets. Meanwhile, you have additional action on the $5 wager.

Of course, this is a tiny bet that is not going to generate much excitement. If you want to go in another direction, you can essentially bet with house money. For instance, let’s say that you put $40 on the Yanks. This will trigger the release of the $100 reward. Going into the game, you are $60 ahead, and you have a chance to win the cash wager.

This offer can be accessed in the NY sports betting market along with PA, NJ, CT, NH, IL, MI, IN, IA, CO, WY, OR, AZ, LA, TN, PA, and WV.

Activate the DraftKings MLB Promo Code

Complete this quick and easy process to get your $100 in free bets:

1.) First, click one of the links on this page to activate the code. When you arrive on the landing page, you will be eligible for the reward.

2.) Secondly, fill in the fields with your personal identifying information. When this has been accomplished, your location will be verified, and you can move on.

3.) Thirdly, deposit at least $5 into your brand-new DraftKings account.

4.) Next, get your phone and download the app to enable mobile wagering capabilities.

5.) Finally, make a $5+ wager on a baseball game, and you will receive your $100 bonus instantly.

Frequent Promotions for Established Players

The initial bonus will give you a nice lift from the start, and it opens a window of opportunity. Going forward, you will be eligible for the special offers for standard players. There are risk-free same game parlays, free bets, boosted payouts, and other bonus opportunities.

Click right here to trigger the DraftKings MLB promo code for first-time users. Your $100 reward will come in the form of four $25 free bets. You have seven days to make them, and this will give you a chance to check out the DraftKings experience.