New players who are looking for an absolute gift will be interested in the DraftKings NY promo code. It will trigger the release of a $100 bonus as soon as you place a $5 minimum wager on any upcoming baseball game. In other words, you are guaranteed a $95 profit from the start.

There is no need to take note of a code that you enter manually. First, click one of the links that you see on this page. As a result, the code will be activated automatically, you will be eligible when you arrive on the landing page.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, WY, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $100 INSTANTLY

MLB PROMO BET NOW

There is a huge slate today with 16 games because there is a doubleheader between Colorado and San Diego. The Mets will continue their series against Washington, and the Yankees host Seattle again — and both games figure to be of special interest in the NY sports betting market. Regardless of the game you choose to bet on, you will receive a $100 bonus payout on a $5 bet.

Click here to activate the code that will provide this welcome bonus for first-time users. It comes in the form of four $25 free bet tokens. These bet must be placed over the next seven days. This will give you a chance to take a good look around this highly regarded sports betting app.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Rundown

Let’s look at this promotion. Under the terms, you are required to make a minimum $5 bet, but you are free to bet a larger amount. A $5 wager is not going to provide much action, so some players will take a house money approach. Since you know you are getting a $100 payout no matter what, you can place an insured larger bet.

For example, let’s say that you put $50 on the Mets game tonight. As soon as you place the wager, you will get your $100 in risk-free bets. When you are following the game, you are in the ideal position. You have a significant cash wager, and even if you lose, you will be $50 ahead.

Grab the DraftKings NY Promo Code

Complete this simple five-step process and you will receive your $100 bonus:

1.) Most importantly, click one of the links that we are sharing on this page to activate the code.

2.) Secondly, follow the instructions to establish your account. After you enter your personal information, your location will be verified to comply with gaming regulations. At the conclusion, your account will be live.

3.) Funding is the next step. All of the most commonly used methods are available, and $5 is the minimum.

4.) After that, grab your phone and download the app if you are signing up with a computer.

5.) Finally, place a $5+ wager on an MLB game, and your $100 bonus will be released.

Daily Free to Play Pools, Risk-Free Parlays, and Other Promotions

You will become eligible for the promotions that are available to established users after you get your sign-up bonus. There are risk-free parlays, daily free to play pools, totally free bets, and more.

Click here to activate the DraftKings NY promo code that will provide an instant $100 bonus on a $5 bet. This offer is available in the NY sports betting market, and it can be accessed in NJ, PA, CT, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, WY, CO, IA, IL, IA, and MI.