August is now here, and football is just weeks away. Plus, the MLB season is winding downs and teams are making moves for the postseason. Caesars Sportsbook NY has a new customer offer for NY sports fans.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXL15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Use a Caesars NY promo code to claim a risk-free bet up to $1,500. If your first wager loses, Caesars will refund your account with a bonus.

The Yankees and Mets have high hopes entering August. Both teams are in a great spot to make a run to the World Series. The Subway Series just completed, and they could find themselves facing each other for the championship.

Click here to claim this Caesars NY promo code and use a risk-free bet of up to $1,500.

Caesars NY Promo Code for Yankees or Mets

The Yankees are in a series with the Seattle Mariners at home in the Bronx. Aaron Judge continues to be impressive, hitting yet another home run on Monday night. Jameson Taillon will be pitching for the Yankees on Tuesday night. He has 10 wins on the season with a 3.72 ERA.

And the Mets are in Washington D.C. taking on one of the worst teams in baseball. Jacob deGrom will be back on the hill for the Mets in his season debut! Having him and Scherzer in the Fall is just what the Mets needed to contend for a World Series.

All eyes will be on deGrom in his return, and the Nationals are the perfect team to come back against.

On Caesars Sportsbook, the Yankees are the favorite to win it all at +360. The Mets are fourth with odds at +700.

Using the Caesars NY Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook is easily one of the top options for those in New York. The app is very user-friendly and has plenty of promotions, not to mention Caesars Rewards.

Follow these instructions to claim the Caesars NY promo code.

Click here to activate the risk-free bet. Download the mobile app. Deposit money into your account. Make your first wager.

Your first wager will count as your risk-free bet. If this bet loses, you will get a second chance. Caesars will give you a free bet token that equals the amount of your losing wager.

Football Futures on Caesars

Using the latest Caesars NY promo code also offers odds boosts for every sport, and it is starting to include some futures for the football season.

The following bets have been boosted this week on Caesars:

San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFC Conference Winner

Russell Wilson 2022-23 Regular Season Passing Yards Leader

The Bills are the favorite to win the Super Bowl, and Josh Allen has the best odds to win MVP. And even at his age, Tom Brady is not far behind.

Caesars will be one of the best betting apps to use for live betting on NFL games. It is the official sports betting partner of the NFL. You’ll find plenty of promotions throughout the season, especially for same game parlays.

Click here to use the Caesars NY promo code. You will have a risk-free bet of up to $1,500, which is the largest risk-free offer in New York. If this bet loses, you’ll have another shot with a free bet token of the same amount.