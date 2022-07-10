Free money is always a good thing, and the DraftKings MLB promo code will deliver this rare commodity. It will trigger the release of a $150 bonus return after you place a $5 minimum MLB moneyline bet. In other words, you get 30-1 on your investment, so this is a must-use promotion.

As soon as you click any link on this page, the DraftKings MLB promo code will be enabled automatically. After you complete the necessary formalities and make a qualifying bet, you will receive your welcome reward for new players.

There are 15 games on the schedule today, so there are many different betting options. Regardless of the team you choose, you will definitely get your bonus. It comes in the form of free bets that you can use over the coming days. This will give you plenty of time to check out the highly regarded DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings MLB Promo Code Overview

Let’s take a closer look. First, if you bet the $5 minimum increment, you are guaranteed a $145 profit in free bets. This is one approach that can be taken, and you can go in a different direction if you want more action.

For instance, let’s say that you like the Yankees in the prime time game tonight. You can bet $75 on the Yanks, and you will comply with the terms. Your $150 will be deposited into your account no matter what, so a $75 profit is the worst-case scenario.

In addition to the NY sports betting market, this promotion can be accessed in PA, NJ, CT, NH, VA, WV, WY, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, and IL.

Grab the DraftKings MLB Promo Code

After you complete this simple process, you will be automatically eligible for this massive welcome bonus. Follow these steps to start:

1.) Firstly, make sure that you reach the landing page through one of our promo code activation links.

2.) Second, follow the instructions that you see on the landing page to set up your account. Subsequently, a geolocation verification will be conducted, and your account will be established.

3.) Thirdly, make your initial deposit. The minimum is $5, and this is consistent with the amount you have to bet to comply with the terms.

4.) After that, get out your phone and take a moment to download the mobile app.

5.) In conclusion, place a $5+ wager on any MLB moneyline, and your bonus will be on the way.

MLB Risk-Free Same Game Parlay Offer

For today only, established users can take advantage of a killer baseball offer. After you opt in, you place a 3+ leg same game parlay bet. If you win, the cash is yours, and these parlays can deliver some significant payouts.

On the other hand, if you lose, you get your money back in site credit up to $10. This is a good example of the types of promotions you will see all the time.

Click this link to trigger the DraftKings MLB promo code that will produce a $150 bonus in free bets. Going forward, the account will continue to pay dividends on multiple levels.