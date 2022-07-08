The weekend baseball action will be hot, and the DraftKings NY promo code will raise the temperature a few degrees. It will hammer down a $150 bonus in free bets after you make a $5 moneyline wager. In other words, you are guaranteed a 30-1 payout, regardless of the outcome of the wager.

The DraftKings NY promo code will be automatically enabled when you click any link that we are sharing on this page. No manual entry is required, so you will be eligible when you reach the landing page.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, WY, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150

MLB PROMO BET NOW

The Mets are playing host to Miami this weekend, and the Yanks are playing up in Boston. You can place a bet on one of these games or any other weekend MLB matchup to generate the bonus. The reward comes in the form of free bets, so can check out the DraftKings Sportsbook with house money.

Click here to lock in the DraftKings NY promo code for new players. After you complete the formalities, your first bet will trigger the release of your $150 welcome reward.

DraftKings NY Promo Code: Things to Know

Let’s look at this promotion. First, you know that you are going to get $150 no matter what after you make your initial bet. As a result, any amount that you wager up to $150 will essentially be insured. This gives you the latitude to make a cash wager with no worries whatsoever.

For instance, let’s say that you bet $75 on the Yankees. If they win, you take down the cash score in addition to the bonus bets. In the event of a loss, you have $150 waiting for you in your account. In the end, you are still ahead of the game by $75.

This offer is live in the NY sports betting market, and it is available in PA, NJ, CT, NH, IL, IN, MI, IA, CO, AZ, WY, VA, LA, and TN.

Use the DraftKings NY Promo Code to Get Your $150 Bonus

After you complete these simple steps, you will get your free bets:

1.) Most importantly, click one of the links on this page to activate the promo code.

2.) Second, follow the directions to establish your account when you reach the landing page.

3.) Thirdly, use online banking, a credit or debit card, or another approved method to make an initial deposit. The minimum is $5, and this is consistent with the amount that you have to bet to comply with the promotion terms.

4.) Next, take a moment to download the mobile app if you are signing up online.

5.) After that, all the details are out of the way. Simply place a $5+ moneyline bet on any MLB game, and you will receive your $150 in free bets via the DraftKings NY promo code.

Daily Free to Play Pools, Risk-Free Parlays, and More

DraftKings will continue to make things interesting after you accept your welcome bonus. There are daily free to play pools, free bet offers, enhanced payouts, and risk-free parlays.

In fact, right now there is an MLB same game parlay promotion. You get a refund up to $10 if you lose a 3+ leg same game parlay bet.

Click right here to activate the DraftKings promo code for first-time users. It will generate a $150 free bet bonus, and you will be eligible for ongoing offers for established players.