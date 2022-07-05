A big month of July baseball action calls for an awesome sportsbook bonus, and the latest DraftKings promo code for MLB action has it. This code will lock in a $150 bonus payout on a $5 moneyline bet. To be clear, this 30 to 1 return is guaranteed, and it sits apart from the actual cash bet. As a result, it is possible to win the bet and receive the guaranteed $150 payout.

We have simplified the activation process, so no manual entry is required. Simply click one of the links on this page, and you will activate the DraftKings promo code automatically. When you arrive on the corresponding landing page, you will be eligible for the welcome reward for new players.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS GET $150 INSTANTLY

NBA FINALS PROMO BET NOW

There are as many as 15 baseball games on the daily schedule in the coming days, so there are 30 different moneyline betting possibilities alone. This $150 reward will come in the form of free bets you can make over the coming days. DraftKings is one of the most highly-regarded operators in the industry. When you are using the site credit, you can evaluate the experience without putting out any of your own money.

Click here to activate the code that will deliver the welcome reward for first-time users. You will receive a 30 to 1 payout on a $5 bet, and you will enjoy other DraftKings user benefit.

DraftKings Promo Code Overview

Let’s take a closer look. You have to bet at least $5 on an MLB moneyline to take advantage of this offer, but you can bet any higher amount. For instance, you can wager $150 on a side that you really like. You will take down a nice cash score on top of your bonus reward if your pick is a winner.

In the event of a loss, there is a soft landing. The $150 in free bets will be waiting in your account, so you will be at the break-even point. Going forward, you can use the free bets on any sport, and all pregame markets are included.

Activate the DraftKings Promo Code

Complete these five steps to snag your 30-1 guaranteed payout on a $5 bet:

1.) First and foremost, make sure that you reach the landing page through one of our promo activation links.

2.) Secondly, follow the prompts to set up your DraftKings Sportsbook account.

4.) After that, make a deposit to comply with the terms of the promotion, and there is a $5 minimum.

4.) Next, take a moment to download the mobile app so you can place bets when you are out and about.

5.) When you have completed all of those steps, place your $5+ moneyline bet on any MLB game.

DraftKings Benefits for Established Players

The welcome bonus is not the only reward you will receive as a DraftKings users. You can take advantage of a steady succession of promotional offers tied to events of interest. There are free bets, no-risk parlays, cash reward contests, daily free to play pools, and more.

Click this link to lock in the DraftKings promo code that will generate a $150 bonus in free bets. This offer is live in the NY sports betting market, and it can be accessed in PA, NJ, CT, NH, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, WY, CO, IA, MI, IL, and IN.