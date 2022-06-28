The countdown has begun, and the Caesars Sportsbook UFC 276 promo code will make a good thing better. Most players have considered making a large bet to take a quantum leap forward. Of course, the downside is considerable. This promotion removes the risk, because you get a site refund if you lose your first bet.

This is a welcome offer that is only available to first-time users. To take accept of it, click any link on this page and use Caesars Sportsbook UFC 276 promo code ESNYXL15.

There are a total of four events on the Saturday night main card. In the opener, Pedro Munhoz will take on Sean O’Malley. Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland will tangle in the next bout, and the championship battles come next. Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against Max Holloway, and middleweight champ Israel Adesanya will meet Jared Cannonier. A bet on any of these fights will be totally risk-free up to $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook UFC 276 Promo Code Details

Players can use this promotion to place a wager on any sporting event. We have been highlighting UFC 276 because it is such a huge holiday weekend extravaganza. In addition, you can place the bet in any pregame market, so you can use your risk-free bet in many different ways.

The welcome reward is specially designed to appeal to players at all levels. Yes, you can take maximum advantage of the promotion and bet the full $1,500. However, you can alternately come in at a lower level that is within your comfort zone. Regardless of your approach, you will qualify for the risk-free bet if you are a new Caesars Sportsbook user.

After you check these boxes, you will enjoy your risk-free action:

1.) First, reach the landing page through one of our activation links.

2.) Second, use Caesars Sportsbook UFC 276 promo could ESNYXL15 during the sign-up process.

3.) Third, make a deposit using online banking, a credit or debit card, or another approved method.

4.) Next, take a detour to download the Caesars sportsbook app so you can bet when you are out and about.

5.) After that, you are ready to place a promotional bet that will be insured up to $1,500.

Bonus Opportunities for Established Users

Caesars users receive bonus offers on an ongoing basis. There are risk-free bets, totally free bets, contests, and other promotions. Plus, there are dozens of daily odds boosts that provide larger than usual payouts on select propositions.

This offer is live in the New York sports betting market as well as NJ, DC, IL, MI, IN, IA, CO, AZ, WY, LA, VA, WV, and TN. Soon, the app is expected to launch as part of the PA sports betting landscape.

