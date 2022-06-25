The DraftKings promo code NY bettors can access today triggers an insane $150 guaranteed bonus on any baseball game played this weekend. After you complete the sign-up process and make a $5 MLB moneyline bet, you receive the bonus. To be clear, this is a guaranteed payout that is not tied to the outcome of the event.

This DraftKings promo code NY players can snag is available to new users, and no manual entry is required. When you click any of the links we provide on this page, your eligibility will be locked in.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, WY, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150

MLB PROMO BET NOW

There is a full MLB slate today, so this is the ideal time to use the promotion. The bonus will be conveyed in the form of free bets, and you can place these wagers on any sport. Moreover, all markets fall under the terms of the promotion, so you have many options. While you are making these bets, you can get a feel for the DraftKings experience.

Click here to enable the DraftKings promo code NY players can use to generate a $150 payout. This is a rare free money offer that is not tied to the outcome of the bet. In other words, it is a straight up gift that is available to new users for a limited time.

DraftKings Promo Code NY Rules

Let’s take a look at some of the finer details. The only firm rule is the first time user requirement, and the terms are very clear-cut. First, you place a $5+ moneyline bet on an MLB game, and this will trigger the release of the bonus. Meanwhile, the bet will provide cash action.

You can go with the minimum wager that will comply with the promo terms. Under those circumstances, you would be guaranteed a $145 profit. An aggressive player can make a larger bet, secure in the knowledge that they are $150 ahead from the start.

DraftKings Promo Code NY Activation Steps

1.) To initiate the process, click one of the links that we are sharing on this page. Consequently, you will be promotion eligible when you reach the landing page.

2.) Secondly, follow the prompts to create your account. You provide the standard personal information, and your location will be verified to comply with state gaming regulations.

3.) Next, you have to make a deposit so you can place your first bet. All of the typical methods are accepted.

4.) Before you proceed further, you should take a moment to download the DraftKings Sportsbook app. This will give you the ability to place bets and initiate deposits from anywhere in the state. Going forward, you can use the app when you are visiting other states that have legal sports betting.

5.) Finally, you make a $5 minimum bet on an MLB moneyline, and your $150 bonus will be released.

DraftKings Risk-Free Parlays and More

Players continue to receive bonus offers on an ongoing basis. You will see free bets, profit boosts, enhanced odds, and bet insurance promotions.

For instance, there is an MLB risk-free bet offer for the next few days. After you opt in to accept the offer, you place a 3+ leg same game parlay bet. If you win, the money is yours, and you get a site credit refund if you lose.

Click here to access the DraftKings promo code NY players can use to get a guaranteed $150 bonus. This is the first of many rewards that will become available when you are an established user.