The new FanDuel NY promo code that we are sharing today can give you a major bankroll boost. It provides a $1,000 no-sweat first bet, so you get big time action with no worries. Your winnings are yours to keep if you win, and you get a refund in site credit if you lose.

This is an introductory offer for first time users. After you click one of the links on this page, the FanDuel NY promo code will be triggered automatically. When you reach the landing page, you will be eligible for the no-sweat first bet.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS NO-SWEAT FIRST BET

$1,000 BET NOW

There is a lot of action today, so this promotion is coming along at a good time. Every baseball team will take the field, and Game 4 of the NHL Final will be played in Tampa. You can use this promotion to place a wager on any sport, and the bet will be insured

Click here to lock-in the FanDuel NY promo code for new players. It will provide the no-sweat bet reward, and you will have an opportunity to see what FanDuel has to offer.

FanDuel NY Promo Code Details

The promotion gives you insurance against a loss. If you win the bet, you do not need a second chance. Your winnings will be deposited into your account along with your original stake, and that money is yours.

On the other hand, if you do not win the bet, all is not lost. You would get a refund in the form of free bets, and you can make these wagers on any sport. The bets must be placed within 14 days of the time of receipt.

FanDuel NY Promo Code Activation Steps

1.) First, you click one of the links that we are providing on this page to become eligible for the promotion.

2.) Second, when you arrive on the landing page, follow the prompts to set up your account. After you go through a geolocation verification, your account will be live.

3.) Funding is the third step. All of the most commonly used methods are available, including online banking, eCheck, credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal.

4.) If you are signing up on the website, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

5.) The last step is the fun part. You place a no-sweat bet up to $1,000, and you enjoy the action without the risk.

FanDuel Big Bomb Bonanza

After you make your first bet, you become eligible for the standard player promotions. They come in all different forms, and there is a sick MLB same game parlay contest today.

You accept the promotion terms and place a $5+ MLB same game parlay bet. If you win at odds that are greater than any of the other entrants, you receive a $50,000 bonus. There are also $1,000+ prizes for the rest of the top ten finishers.

Click this link to trigger the FanDuel NY promo for new sportsbook users. It will give you a no-sweat bet on any sport up to $1,000. After you make your initial wager, your FanDuel account will yield ongoing benefits.