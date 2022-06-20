Time is running out on the insane FanDuel NY promo that will deliver a 40-1 guaranteed return. You have one last chance to take advantage of this rare offer for first-time users. Simply place a $5+ bet, and you will receive a guaranteed $200 bonus return, win or lose.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY SPORT! BET NOW

This FanDuel NY promo is expiring at the end of the day, so it is now or never. All introductory sportsbook offers give you an opportunity to take down a bonus, but this is in a different category. You will definitely receive a 40-1 return on a $5 bet, and it doesn’t get much better than that.

Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final will be played in Tampa tonight. The Avalanche will take a 3-0 stranglehold on the series with a win, so the pressure is on the Lightning. There is also an intriguing MLB slate, and this promotion will make you a winner from the start.

Click here to snag the FanDuel NY promo for new players. This is your final opportunity to take down a can’t miss $200 reward. The bonus comes in the form of free bets that must be used over the next 14 days.

FanDuel NY Promo Lowdown

You can approach this promotion from two different perspectives, and it starts with the conservative route. If you make a minuscule $5 bet, you are guaranteed a $195 profit in site credit when the smoke clears. The free bets can be placed on any listed sporting events.

A player that wants more action can play with house money. For instance, let’s say that you make a $100 bet on a baseball game. Even if you lose, you will be $100 ahead, so you have significant action with no worries whatsoever.

Accept the FanDuel NY Promo Offer

Take these steps to seize your $200 welcome reward with this FanDuel NY promo:

1.) First, click one of the promotional links on this page to become eligible for the bonus.

2.) Registration is the next step. You will be prompted to provide your identifying information, and your location will be verified to conform with gaming regulations.

3.) Next, use online banking, a credit or debit card, PayPal, eCheck, or another approved method to fund your account.

4.) Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app if you have not already done so.

5.) Place a $5+ wager on any sporting event, and you will receive a $200 bonus, regardless of the outcome.

Odds Boosts, Bonus Offers, and More

The FanDuel NY promo welcome bonus is ample motivation to establish a FanDuel account, but the rewards do not stop there. There are daily odds boosts for established players along with free bets, risk free bets, and other promotions.

For instance, tomorrow is Dinger Tuesday. After you opt in, you place a $25+ bet on a player to hit a home run in an MLB game. Regardless of his performance, you get a $5 bonus for every homer that is hit in the game.

Click right here to become eligible for the FanDuel NY promo for new users. This offer is on the table for one more day, so now is the time for action.