No, the other shoe has not dropped on the Mets.

Yes, they just suffered two ugly losses in San Diego after running out underwhelming lineups with Pete Alonso and Starling Marte sidelined (temporarily, we believe). Yes, the team ERA is north of five since Max Scherzer got hurt. And yes, their National League East lead has been whittled to seven games by the resurgent Braves and Phillies.

But this is not 2007, 2008 or 2021. These are not the same old Mets. This is their best roster in a decade. It’s not time to panic. Not even close.

Here’s why:

Talent. The lineup has at least five All-Star worthy bats — Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo. The rotation has struggled of late, but has mostly kept its head above water with Jacob deGrom, Tylor Megill and Max Scherzer all out. Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson have stepped up after down years in 2021. Megill is coming back this weekend. Once the aces join him, this will once again be one of the best pitching staffs in baseball.

Schedule. Things get pretty favorable after the west coast swing ends. The Mets have nine games against the Marlins, four against the Cubs and three against the Rangers and Reds over the next five weeks. All series should be well in the Mets favor and offer the boys in orange & blue a chance to regain some of the ground they lost this week.

The big lead. The Mets’ torrid start affords them a cushion to work through their struggles. They still have a commanding lead in the division despite playing lackluster ball for some time now — and despite the rest of the division catching fire. That’s proof that barring a complete collapse, the Mets should be just fine.

Reinforcements. In addition to getting healthy, owner Steve Cohen is going to spend whatever it takes to improve the team. He will not hesitate to make the necessary moves at the trade deadline. The Mets need another bat in the lineup to protect Alonso and could use some bullpen help. They may also be in the market for another starting pitcher.

Are the Mets in a rut now? Yes. But they have proven they can play their way out of it. This is not a time to panic. Not even close.