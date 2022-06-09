Queens may very well be the center of the baseball world this summer. What the 2022 Mets have accomplished in exactly two months is pretty spectacular. Here are our top-10 moments from this amazin’ season thus far.

1-Combined no-hitter. Five pitchers combined for the Mets’ second-ever no-hitter on April 29 in a 3-0 win over the Phillies. It was the 17th combined no-hitter in MLB history

2-The rally. In one of the biggest comebacks in franchise history, the Mets defeated the Phillies, 8-7, after trailing 7-1 entering the ninth inning. The Mets scored their final three runs all with two outs in the May 5 win.

3-Tom Terrific. After unveiling the long-awaited Tom Seaver, the Mets cruised to 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks in the home opener. Francisco Lindor clubbed two home runs in the win on April 15.

4-The other rally: The Mets got some revenge for the 2006 NLCS. The Amazins defeated St. Louis 5-2 after trailing 2-0 in the ninth inning. Before the game-winning rally, the Mets were down to their final strike.

5-The cycle: Eduardo Escobar lined a triple to right field in the ninth inning to complete just the 11th cycle in Mets history. This was the first time a Met had hit for the cycle in since Scott Hairston in April 2012.

6-Opening Day: Following a three month winter lockout, the Mets won their 40th ever Opening Day game, a Major League record, with a 5-1 victory in Washington. Tylor Megill pitched five shutout innings after unexpectedly earning the Game 1 nod.

7-Alonso walk-off: Pete Alonso blasted a 447-foot walk-off, two-run home run to defeat St. Louis in the 10th inning, one of the Mets’ longest home runs this season.

8-Dodger Stadium comeback: In a back-and-forth game throughout, the Mets took the final lead with a J.D. Davis RBI double in the 10th inning. Rookie reliever Adonis Medina subsequently entered from the bullpen to earn his first career save in dramatic fashion.

9-Carrasco gem: Carlos “Cookie” Carrasco delivered his best start of his Met career, throwing eight shutout frames in a 3-0 victory over the Braves.

10-Bay Area near-miss: Despite losing an incredible 13-12 game in San Francisco, the Mets rallied from 8-2 down in the seventh inning to take an 11-8 lead by the next inning. Ultimately, the Mets would blow the save in the 9th inning, but the late-inning comeback nonetheless showed the resiliency of this Mets ballclub.

The fact that all of these achievements have occurred before mid-point of June is unbelievable. With some intriguing matchups coming up for the Mets over the next few months (series against Milwaukee, Houston, and the Yankees, just to name some of the major ones), the Mets will certainly be tested until season’s end.

But if the results up to this point have taught us anything, it’s the Mets aren’t folding anytime soon.