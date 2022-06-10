The DraftKings NY promo code for the NBA Finals will provide a $150 guaranteed bonus in free bets. After you register and place a $5 minimum wager on either team’s moneyline, you will receive the reward instantly. It is a promotional reward for first-time users that sits apart from your actual cash wager.

You do not have to enter the DraftKings NY promo code manually. It will be triggered automatically when you click any of the links on this page. When you arrive on the landing page, follow the simple instructions and you will receive the bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS GET $150 INSTANTLY

NBA FINALS PROMO BET NOW

Boston captured home-court advantage with their Game 1 victory, and that was the goal. That is beneficial on one hand, but the pressure grew ahead of Game 2. Golden State fought back in a big way in Game 2, blowing the doors off the Celtics in a 107-88 rout. After the Celtics regained the series lead in Game 3, they’ll look to take a commanding lead tonight.

Click here to enable the DraftKings NY promo code for new players. The $150 bonus comes in the form of six $25 risk free bets. Players can take advantage of the opportunity to explore the DraftKings Sportsbook without taking any risks.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Terms

This is a straightforward promotion, and the terms are transparent. New users will receive a 30-1 return on a $5 NBA Finals bet, and this is an instant reward. The free bets appear in your account right away, and you will have action on your real money wager.

There are two different approaches that can be taken. A player can make the minimum bet, secure in the knowledge that they will receive $150 in free bets. Another option is the “playing with house money” perspective. You can bet any amount up to $150 and you cannot lose, since you’ll receive that same amount in free bets as part of the promo.

Trigger the DraftKings NY Promo Code

The sign-up process is quick and easy:

1.) Click here to lock in the promo code.

2.) When you reach the landing page, the code will be live, and you will be eligible. Follow the simple instructions to establish your account. After you pass the geolocation verification, you will become a registered user.

3.) Make a deposit so you can place your promotional wager, and there is a modest $5 minimum.

4.) If you are signing up on the website using your laptop or desktop, download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

5.) Place a $5+ NBA Finals bet, and you will receive six $25 free bets immediately.

UFC 275 New Player Bonus and Promo Offer

Big UFC fans that like the idea of the $150 bonus for new users have another option. A $5 wager on UFC 275 will also generate six $25 free bets.

There is also a same game parlay profit boost that you can take advantage of after you place your initial wager. It will provide a 100% boost if you win a 3+ leg same game parlay wager ($50 max bet).

Click here to activate the DraftKings NY promo code for the NBA finals, or here to Bet $5, Get $150 for UFC 275.