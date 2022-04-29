The New York Mets own the best record in baseball and on Friday night, they let us all know it.

Or, should I say, no-hit? The Mets did indeed throw a combined no-hitter against the Phillies, with Pete Alonso’s solo home run a guest star.

Tylor Megill carried the load for the Mets through five innings, walking three and striking out five. 88 pitches later, the bullpen took over. Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo, and Edwin Diaz carried it the rest of the way and worked around some walks.

In the end, Diaz made it look easy when he fanned Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and JT Realmuto all in order.

The win puts the Mets at 15-6 on the year, the best record in MLB. Only the crosstown rival New York Yankees trail them.

The Yankees may own New York on history alone, but there’s no doubt that the Mets are the top story in the game this year. New owner Steve Cohen’s aggressive spending on Max Scherzer and Starling Marte has paid off. New old-school manager Buck Showalter has walked into the locker room, commanded respect, and the Mets are playing their best baseball in years.

And, just so everyone’s aware, two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom still hasn’t returned from his shoulder injury. Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco, and Chris Bassitt have carried the rotation in his absence. His looming opt-out suddenly doesn’t seem so pressing, does it?

The season isn’t even a month old and anything can happen. But these New York Mets are different. They’re serious this time, focused, and ready for a race to the finish line.

Let’s hope the Yankees, in the midst of their own hot streak, are paying attention. New York baseball is back on the map, and we can all thank the New York Mets.