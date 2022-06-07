If there is a Game 7 at the Garden, there is going to be tension. And not just on the ice.

If the Rangers and Lightning go the distance, the series will end on June 14 at MSG. The same night Justin Bieber is booked for a concert.

The drama. But not really.

It’s not like this sort of thing has not happened before. The Astros moved a Taylor Swift concert for a 2015 postseason game. So Bieber’s show will just be rescheduled if needed. He’s Canadian, he should get it. And if he doesn’t, well, his Maple Leafs should have beaten Tampa Bay. Then they’d be hosting Game 7 in Toronto.

You can’t blame MSG, either. They’ve got to book dates and make money. Jim Dolan didn’t get rich keeping the place empty. They hadn’t made the Eastern Conference Finals since 2015 and they had the fourth-best record entering the postseason. How were they to know this would happen?

Honestly, Bieber’s biggest New York-related issue right now is that he can’t eat where he wants to.

From Entertainment Tonight:

Sometimes, it doesn’t matter how famous you are when it comes to taking a bite out of the Big Apple. This proved true for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber over the weekend, when they were turned away from a famous dining hot spot in New York City.

A source tells ET that Hailey and Justin were treated like anyone else would be when they tried to get into the restaurant Carbone without a reservation.

However, their somewhat humbling experience came when they tried to get into the exclusive Italian restaurant after Justin’s concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday — but were politely turned away.

Tough blow. They ended up rallying and eating at Cipriani Socialista instead, then had some brunch the following morning at Cafe Mogador. But I bet Igor Shesterkin would have gotten the seat at Carbone.