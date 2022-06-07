Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in NBA history. We don’t necessarily understand why he chose to join the Nets, or how he thinks it’s a good idea to keep Kyrie Irving around, but to each his own.

But this? This is a bridge too far.

Steve can’t beat up on max Kellerman the boxing guy and the new baseball guy “mad dog” or whatever his name is? I’m locked in now https://t.co/06sVFRJv1s — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 7, 2022

The man’s name is Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, OK. And he has won more in this city than you likely ever will.

We get it. Durant is super-sensitive, like to fight with people on social media and is locked in an eternal war with Stephen A. Smith and a coterie of other television sports debaters. And he has some valid points on this front. But Mad Dog is not just another talking head. He has a Marconi on the mantle. He helped bring Mike Piazza to the Mets. Don’t shade him in this battle.

If the Nets are a real New York team, they had a PR person immediately on the phone with Durant. A link to screen the Mike and the Mad Dog 30-for-30 then followed. You can’t play in this city and not know its legends.

We’re not saying Durant needs to be traded. But general manager Sean Marks has to at least consider it.

In other Durant news, it looks like he’s going to help get Irving extended despite the fact his vaccine refusal tanked this past season. From earlier:

So much for the Nets standing up to Kyrie Irving.

The Post reports “all indications strongly point toward a reunion” between Irving and the Nets. And the industry belief is the Nets will give the mercurial guard a contract extension this summer. Buzz about a blockbuster deal that would send Irving to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook is also unfounded, according to the report.

Irving is three weeks out from a June 29 deadline to either opt in or out of the final year of his current deal. He would make $36.5 million next season if he opts in.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]