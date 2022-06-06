The Caesars NY promo that has been rolled out recently is going to be live all week long. This is an eye-catching offer that will deliver a robust $1,500 risk-free bet. That’s a big number that can take your bankroll to another level if you take full advantage of the promotion.

To snag this offer, use Caesars NY promo code ESNYXL15 when you reach the landing page through one of our links. This promotion is available to first-time users, and it can be used to make a fully insured wager on any listed sporting event.

Caesars has steadily built a reputation as one of the leading sportsbooks in the New York sports betting market. This promotion gives new players a reason to check out the Caesars Sportsbook app. They also provide premiums for existing players, so this will be a useful long-term relationship.

Click here and use promo code ESNYXL15 to become eligible for the Caesars NY promo offer for new users. After you register, you will have a golden opportunity to take a significant step forward with a $1,500 risk-free wager.

Caesars NY Promo Details

This promotion was rolled out in time for the NBA Finals and the NHL Semifinals. New Yorkers are enjoying an exciting ride with the Rangers run, and that series resumes tomorrow. You can register your account today and you will have plenty of time to prepare your bet.

All markets are fair game, so totals, propositions, and parlays will fall under the promotional umbrella. When you add in the MLB matchups, you are looking at a lot of options. If you win, the cash is yours. And if you come up short, nothing is really lost because you get a site credit refund.

Take Advantage of the Caesars NY Promo

You can be ready to make your $1,500 risk-free bet after you take these four steps:

1.) Click one of our activation links and use promo code ESNYXL15 to trigger eligibility.

2.) When you arrive on the landing page, follow the prompts to set up your account. You fill in a few fields with your identifying information, and this will take a couple of minutes.

3.) After you have established your account, it is time to make your first deposit. All of the most commonly used methods are accepted.

4.) Download the Caesars Sportsbook app if you used your desktop or laptop to set up your account on their website. At that point, the formalities are out of the way, and you will be ready to make your risk-free wager.

Caesars Sportsbook Odds Boosts and More

When you are a registered user, you can take advantage of the Caesars odds boosts. You get enhanced odds on many different proposition bets, and they are posted daily. There are also limited time offers that provide free bets, can’t lose same game parlays, and profit enhancers.

Click this link and the use promo code ESNYXL15 to accept the Caesars Sportsbook promo offer for new users. It will give you a lot of action with no worries, and you will have a chance to evaluate the Caesars experience.