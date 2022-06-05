The latest FanDuel NY promo code will bring a 100% guaranteed bonus to new players during a day headlined by Celtics-Warriors, Rangers-Lightning, and MLB action. When you place a $5 wager on Game 2, you will automatically receive a $200 bonus. That’s a 40-1 bonus return guaranteed, regardless of the bet’s outcome.

The FanDuel NY promo code is reserved for first-time users. There is no need to copy and paste a code manually, because we have you covered. When you click any link on this page, the code will be triggered, and you will be eligible for the reward.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY SPORT! BET NOW

Players that are looking for a fresh experience will welcome this opportunity. There is a $200 gift on the table, and it comes in the form of free bet tokens. You have two weeks to use these free bets, so you will have ample time to explore the sportsbook.

This is a newly-minted offer that is coinciding with the NBA Finals. Straight-up free money is hard to find, so this is an opportunity that fits into the no-brainer category.

Click here to use the FanDuel NY promo code to get your $200 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Details

There have been countless discussions among pundits, but there is no true consensus about tonight’s Boston-Golden State matchup. At the same time, if you are a bettor, you want to have action on such a huge game. This promotion changes the playing field because you will be $200 ahead before the game starts.

You can bet the $5 minimum with no concern about the outcome, or you can aim higher if you want the action. As long as you do not bet more than $200, breaking even is the worst case scenario.

Activate the FanDuel NY Promo Code

These are the steps you take to snag your bonus cash:

1.) Click one of the promotional links that we are sharing to lock in the code.

2.) You will be promotion eligible when you reach the landing page. Follow the prompts, and your account will be established in a few minutes.

3.) Make a deposit to comply with the promotion rules. The minimum deposit at FanDuel is just $10, so you don’t have to reach too deeply into your pocket.

4.) If you are signing up on the website, take a moment to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. When you go mobile, you can make bets and take withdrawals from anywhere sports betting is illegal.

5.) Place a $5+ bet on tonight’s game, and you will receive a $200 instant bonus.

FanDuel Promos for Established Users

With the latest FanDuel NY promo code, the popular app continues a run of fantastic new player specials that stack up among the industry’s best. There are no-sweat parlays, free bets, enhanced odds, contests, and occasional gear giveaways.

This promotion is live in the New York sports betting market, and it is available in NJ, CT, PA, VA, WV, IL, IN, MI, IA, CO, AZ, and LA. In addition to these states, FanDuel is one of the leading legal online sportsbooks in Ontario.

Click here to activate the FanDuel NY promo code for new users. It will provide $200 in free bets instantly, and you will enjoy a steady stream of user benefits going forward.