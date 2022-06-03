The current FanDuel NY promo is a no-brainer for players that value sure thing returns. It will deliver a $200 instant bonus after you make a $5 bet on tonight’s NHL playoff game. To be crystal clear, the outcome of the bet does not matter — the bonus is guaranteed.

This FanDuel NY promo is for first-time users only. Manual code entry is not required, because we have streamlined the process. Simply click any one of the links that you see on this page, and you will be opted in automatically.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY SPORT! BET NOW

Tonight’s marquee matchup for New Yorkers is the Rangers game against the Lightning at the Garden. You can use this promotion to place a wager on this game, and you are an automatic $200 winner. The bonus comes in the form of free bet tokens that you can use to make moves over the weekend.

Click here to accept the FanDuel NY promo offer for new users. This promo is a rare can’t lose opportunity that has no downside. You register and make a $5 minimum bet, and you get an immediate 40-1 return on your investment.

Snag the FanDuel NY Promo

Follow these simple steps to snag this can’t miss bonus:

1.) Click one of the code embedded links we are sharing on this page. When you reach the landing page, you will be opted in.

2.) Follow the instructions to establish your account. This is the standard drill with a quick geolocation verification at the end of the process.

3.) Make your initial deposit ($10 minimum). There are several methods available, including online banking, credit and debit cards, and PayPal.

4.) If you signed up on a desktop, take a moment to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

5.) Place a $5 minimum bet, and you will receive an instant $200 bonus.

UFC Fight Night Parlay Offer

After you become a registered user, you can take advantage of the specials for established players. Right now, there is a big UFC parlay offer on the table. If you play a 4+ leg UFC Fight Night parlay, you get a refund if you lose exactly one leg.

This is a live promotion, and it serves as a good example. FanDuel will run one off specials that are tied to events of interest like UFC Fight Night tomorrow. There is always something new coming along, so the opportunities are ongoing.

Snag This FanDuel NY Promo Offer

There are two ways to approach this offer. You can make the minimum $5 bet and you will be guaranteed a $195 profit. And if you have a strong opinion, you can make a larger wager. Win or lose, you will get $200 back as a bonus, so you can step out with confidence.

Click here here to take advantage of the FanDuel NY promo opportunity for first-time users. Established FanDuel account holders enjoy ongoing bonus opportunities, so the account will continue to pay dividends going forward.

This offer can be accessed in the New York sports betting market along with NJ, PA, CT, VA, WV, IL, MI, IA, IN, CO, LA, VA, WV, and WY.