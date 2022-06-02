It doesn’t matter if bettors take the Golden State Warriors or Boston Celtics in Game 1 because this DraftKings NBA Finals promo code is bringing a guaranteed win to the table. Guarantees are rare at this stage of the NBA playoffs.

New players who sign up with any of the links on this page and make a $5+ deposit will automatically activate this DraftKings NBA Finals promo code. After completing the registration process and making a deposit, place a $5 wager on Game 1 and win $150 in bonus cash instantly.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS GET $150 INSTANTLY

NBA FINALS PROMO BET NOW

This offer comes with no strings attached. A $5 wager on any NBA Finals market will net new users $150 in bonus cash to use on the rest of the series, the MLB regular season, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, or any other market this week.

This DraftKings promo code is an easy way for new users to pad their starting bankrolls. Here’s a detailed look at this offer and how new players can redeem it.

Click here to claim this DraftKings NBA Finals promo code and collect $150 in bonus cash for placing a $5 wager on Warriors-Celtics.

DraftKings NBA Finals Promo Code Offers $150 Special

How often are bettors able to place a wager and know for a fact that it’s going to be a winner? Most bettors will tell you that every bet is going to be a winner, but that’s simply not the case.

This DraftKings NBA Finals promo is different. All it takes is a $5 wager on Game 1 of the NBA Finals to lock in $150 in bonus cash. This bonus credit will be given out to winners as six $25 free bets.

These bonus bets are valid for up to one week, which gives ample time to bet on the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Playoffs, or any other number of games. It’s a quick way to start playing on DraftKings Sportsbook with house money.

Redeeming This DraftKings NBA Finals Promo Code

Redeeming this offer is a quick process that can be completed in a matter of minutes. It’s important to note that this special is available in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Follow these steps to get started:

Click here to automatically activate this promo code.

to automatically activate this promo code. Create an account and make a deposit of $5+.

Using the Google Play Store or the App Store, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Place a $5 wager on the NBA Finals. Win $150 in free bets.

Warriors or Celtics in Game 1?

The Warriors will have the upper hand in Game 1. After all, they have homecourt and the experience, which counts for something. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook are looking at this game and series in the same way. Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite in Game 1 and -150 to win the NBA Finals.

Let’s take a look at the lines for Warriors-Celtics Game 1:

Boston Celtics: +3.5 (-105) // Over 212.5 (-110) // +145

Golden State Warriors: -3.5 (-115) // Under 212.5 (-110) // -165

Click here to claim this DraftKings NBA Finals promo code and collect $150 in bonus cash for placing a $5 wager on Warriors-Celtics.