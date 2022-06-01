The new DraftKings NY promo code for the NBA Finals is on another level. It will deliver a sick 30-1 bonus return on a $5 minimum bet. Regardless of the outcome of the wager, you will get a $150 reward in site credit simply for betting on Celtics-Warriors.

This DraftKings NY promo code will be live as soon as you click any of the links that you see on this page. The promotion is a new user welcome bonus, and it is in a unique category because it is a sure thing. Sign up and wager a five-dollar bill, and you will get a $150 instant bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS GET $150 INSTANTLY

NBA FINALS PROMO BET NOW

Thursday night at 9:00 Eastern Time, the Warriors will host the Celtics at Chase Center in San Francisco. If you have an opinion on the game, this promotion will sweeten the pot. And even if you do not follow the NBA, there is a no questions asked $150 gift on the table.

No manual entry is required, so you will be promotion eligible when you reach the sign-up page. Follow the prompts, and you will be ready to reap the reward in minutes.

Click here to use the DraftKings NY promo code to get a guaranteed 30-1 payout on a $5 bet.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Lowdown

All sportsbook welcome offers tilt the odds in your favor, but guaranteed money is rare. When you take advantage of this promotion, you will receive an instant $150 premium, plain and simple. It will come in the form of free bet credits that you can use to make wagers on the house.

There are two ways you can approach this opportunity. You can make a tiny $5 bet to get the bonus without a lot of concern about the outcome. If you want to step out, you can wager up $150 and your bonus money will be there if you lose.

Same-Game Parlay Offer for NBA Finals Game 1

The sign-up bonus can be the start of a fruitful relationship. After you are a registered user, you can take advantage of a continual stream of promo offers. Right now, there is a same game NBA parlay offer on the table for Game 1.

You opt in and place a same game parlay that with at least three legs. If you win, the money is yours, and that’s the end of the story. On the other hand, if your parlay comes up short, you will get a free bet refund up to $10. This is one of several different promotions that are being offered right now.

Activate the DraftKings NY Promo Code

Take these steps to score your $150 bonus:

1.) Click one of our links to activate the code.

2.) Follow the prompts to establish your account and verify your location.

3.) Use online banking, a credit or debit card, PayPal, or another approved method to fund your account.

4.) Take a moment to download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

5.) Place a $5+ wager on an NBA Finals game, and you will receive a $150 guaranteed reward.

Click here to lock in the DraftKings NY promo code for first-time players. It will provide a sure thing 30-1 return, and you can take advantage of the user benefits going forward.