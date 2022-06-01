You can use the brand new Caesars Sportsbook NY promo to make a major move on tonight’s Rangers-Lightning game. It will deliver a $1,500 risk-free bet in any market, so you can approach it from multiple angles. You walk away with a nice cash score if you win, and you get another chance if you come up short.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXL15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

This brand-new Caesars Sportsbook NY promo is available to first-time users. Simply use promo code ESNYXL15 to lock-in the code. After you go through the formalities, your first bet will be insured up to $1,500.

The Garden will be buzzing tonight when the Rangers try to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. A lot of people like to step out on big games, and if you are one of them, the timing is perfect. You can make a strong move secure in the knowledge that you will get another chance if you lose.

Click here to accept the Caesars Sportsbook NY promo offer for new players. Promo code ESNYXL15 will be activated, and you will be ready to make a risk-free bet in minutes.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Finer Points

We are shining a spotlight on the Lightning-Rangers games because it is the most meaningful matchup on the schedule. This being stated, you can use your promotional opportunity to bet on any sport. There is a full MLB schedule tonight, or you can set your sights on tomorrow’s NBA game.

This promotion is player friendly on many levels, and the freedom of choice is one of them. You are not bound to a point spread or moneyline bet on a particular team. Most markets fall under the promotional umbrella, so you may be able to find a standout play

Caesars Odds Boosts and Promotions for Established Users

Caesars is known for their promos for existing users, and the odds boosts are at the top of the list. Every day, they offer enhanced odds on numerous different winnable proposition wagers. There are 33 odds boost options posted right now, and four of them apply to tonight’s hockey game.

In addition to the odds boosts that are a daily thing, you will see a steady stream of targeted limited time offers. For example, on this day only, there is a multi-sport crossover promo. You place a standard straight bet of at least $25 on the Tampa Bay-Rangers game tonight. Win or lose, you get a $10 free bet on an MLB game.

Take Advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Offer

The first step is to click one of our links to reach the appropriate landing page. Use promo code ESNYXL15 to opt in and follow the prompts to register.

When you are in the system, make your first deposit and download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Place a bet in any market, and it will be insured up to $1,500.

Click here to seize the Caesars Sportsbook NY promo offer for new players. It will give you edge-of-your-seat action with no worries, and there are ongoing benefits for established users. This promotion is available in the NY sports betting market along with NJ, IL, IA, MI, CO, AZ, LA, TN, and WV.