The DraftKings NY promo for tonight’s NBA game will provide a $150 bonus on a $5 moneyline bet. Forget standard moneyline prices or having to beat the point spread because this special simply requires a new player to sign up and properly select either the Mavs or Warriors to win Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

You can take advantage of this DraftKings NY promo if you are not a current user. All the links that we are sharing on this page will automatically activate the promotion. When you reach the sportsbook, you will be opted in, and you will get 30-1 on a $5 moneyline bet.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

NBA PLAYOFFS PROMO BET NOW

NBA games are usually predictably unpredictable, but tonight’s matchup may be in a different category. Golden State can move on to the NBA Finals with a win, and they are 7-point home favorites. On the moneyline, they are -310, and the Mavs are +245. Regardless of the side you like, a +3000 return on top of your winnings is a pretty good deal.

Click here to take advantage of the killer DraftKings NY promo for first-time users. Even if you are not an NBA fan, easy money is always a good thing.

DraftKings NY Promo Details

You have to wager at least $5 to be eligible for the $150 return, but you are not limited. If you want to bet a higher amount, you will still get the 30-1 return if you pick a winner. This will be added to your real money winnings, and it comes in the form of six $25 free bets.

Under the terms of the promotion, you can use the free bets to wager on any listed sporting event. Most markets are fair game, so you have a lot of options. When the smoke clears, you should have a cash bankroll that you can withdraw or use to make additional bets.

Ongoing Promotional Offers

After you are a registered user, will see a steady succession of special offers that apply to everyone. There are daily free to play pools that provide cash prizes to the winners, and there are frequent profit boosts.

Today, you get a 30 percent same game MLB parlay boost token along with a 30 percent live profit boost. They apply to all the games, and the max bet is $50. There is also an NHL risk-free same game parlay promotion that can be used on either playoff game tonight.

Activate the DraftKings NY Promo

These are the steps you take to become eligible for the NBA promotion for new DraftKings sportsbook users:

1.) Click one of our code embedded links to reach the corresponding DraftKings landing page.

2.) Provide your identifying information to establish your account. This will take a couple of minutes.

3.) Deposit some money into your account, and there is a $5 minimum.

4.) Download the mobile app so you can carry a sportsbook in your pocket wherever you go.

5.) Place a $5+ moneyline wager on the Dallas-Golden State game tonight, and you will get a $150 bonus if your team wins.

Click right here to accept the DraftKings NY promo offer. It will provide an added layer of excitement, and you will be eligible for ongoing rewards as an established user.