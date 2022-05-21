If you are trying to identify the best Preakness betting app, many would say that TVG is the cream of the crop. They are offering a promotion right now for the Preakness Stakes that is hard to turn down. It will deliver a risk-free win bet on the big race up to $200.

You can download the TVG Preakness betting app in a minute or so, and there are iOS and Android versions. This promotion is for new TVG users, so you are eligible if you do not have an account right now.

The big storyline revolves around the filly Secret Code. She won the Kentucky Oaks in impressive fashion on the day before the Derby, and she will take on the boys. This daughter of Arrogate will be saddled by legendary trainer D. Wayne Lucas. She will have to get past Epicenter, the 6-5 early favorite that finished a strong second in the Run for the Roses.

Click here to trigger the promo code for the TVG Preakness special offer. Rich Strike will sit this one out after a Derby win that yielded a $163.60 return for a $2 bet. Crazy payouts in Triple Crown races are not uncommon, so this is a chance to take a shot with no risk.

The Preakness Betting App Overview

TVG has developed a top-notch horse race betting app that sets the standard. It is a reliable, intuitive wagering platform, but there is much more to it. You can watch races run in real time from countless tracks around the country day and night, seven days a week. They provide expert selections, and you can get free past performances.

They also stream international coverage for races in England, Ireland, Japan, Australia, France, and the UAE. These races from overseas are typically run when there is no racing in the United States because of time differences. This gives you betting opportunities when there is nothing else going on.

TVG Promotions for Register Users

The $200 welcome offer is off the chain, and there are other promotions for existing players. One of them is the very popular Money Back Special. All the major races on the Preakness card will be included in this promotion. Your first win bet in each race up to $10 will be refunded if your selection comes in second or third.

This Money Back Special is an ongoing promo that is used for big races on ordinary weekends. They also offer Late Pick 4 Insurance at times. You have to pick a winner in four straight races, but you can use multiple horses in each leg. If you pick three out of four, you get a refund up to $25.

Get the Preakness Betting App

You still have a few hours to activate the promotion, download the Preakness betting app, and make your wager. Here are the steps that you take to lock in the promo:

1.) Click any of the code embedded links on this page.

2.) If you are not using the app, you can register with your desktop and download the app later.

3.) Make a deposit using one of several commonly used methods.

4.) Place a risk-free win bet up to $200.

Click here to set the wheels in motion. After you take these simple steps, you will be a registered user with a fully insured bet in your pocket.