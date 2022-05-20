The DraftKings NY promo code will give you a great special on upcoming weekend NBA Playoffs action with virtually no upfront commitment. Make a $5 moneyline bet on either side, and you get a $150 bonus if your team wins. This is a premium that is added to your cash winnings, so you are looking at 30-1 and then some.

This DraftKings NY promo code is already contained in the links that we are sharing on this page. This is a one-click opt-in bonus opportunity that is hard to pass up if you are eligible as a new user.

Jimmy Butler had his mojo working in Game 1, but the Celitcs responded with an emphatic Game 2 win. Meanwhile, the Mavs will look to turn the tables in Game 2 Friday night after a blowout loss in the series opener. With a single game on the board each day this weekend, there’s three different opportunities to lock in this bet $5, win $150 offer with DraftKings New York.

Click here to use the DraftKings promo code for first-time sportsbook users. It will trigger eligibility for the 30-1 moneyline payout promotion. There is a big upside, and there is no real downside with the minuscule $5 minimum bet.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Conditions

The idea behind this promo is to give you a chance to check out the site without taking a significant risk. This is one of the premier sportsbooks in the country, and they have a lot to offer, so it is worth a look.

You can stick to the minimum bet to become eligible for the bonus money, or you can make a bigger wager if you have a strong opinion. If you win your bet, the $150 bonus will be delivered in site credit form. After the game is in the books, you will see six $25 free bet tokens in your account. These free bets can be used in most markets, and all sports are fair game.

Current DraftKings NY Promo Specials In-App

They go the extra mile to provide attractive offers to appeal to potential new users, and the promos keep coming. There are one-off promotions for established players that are tied to events of interest at any given time. For example, right now there is an NHL risk-free parlay offer.

You place a 3+ leg same game parlay wager on any NHL game between today and Monday. If you lose your bet, you will get a refund in site credit up to $10. These risk-free wager promos are common, and they will offer free bets, enhanced odds, and DK Specials.

Getting Registered

It doesn't take much to establish your account. You simply click one of the links on this page to lock-in the code and reach the promo registration page.

Follow the instructions to establish your account, make a deposit, and download the DraftKings Sportsbook app. That should take you about five minutes, and you will be ready to place your promotional wager.

If you have an interest in betting on sports, you should definitely check out this industry leader.