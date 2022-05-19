A wild sports slate is set for Thursday night and the latest Caesars NY promo gives prospective bettors the largest risk-free first bet in the business. Any bettor who signs up via any of the links on this page can snag a $1,100 risk-free bet to use on any game or player prop.

New users who sign up for this Caesars NY promo will lock-in a risk-free bet of up to $1,100. Players can use this risk-free bet on the NBA, NHL, or MLB game of their choice.

May is an underrated sports month. The Major League Baseball season is well underway, while the NBA and NHL Playoffs have intensified. In fact, the NBA Conference Finals round has already tipped off and bettors can get in on the action tonight with a risk-free bet of up to $1,100. This is arguably the best new user promo available to those interested in NY online sports betting.

Caesars NY Promo Offers $1,100 Risk-Free Bet

The Boston Celtics will look to rebound on Thursday night against the Miami Heat. Boston had looked somewhat unstoppable coming out of a seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami, however, looked sharper and took advantage of playing in front of their home crowd. Bettors in the Empire State could wager on this game, either of the NHL games set for tonight, or any of the MLB games on the docket.

A bettor who signs up for this Caesars NY promo could wager $800 on the Boston Celtics to win. If they lose, however, the bettor would get a second chance to win. That’s because Caesars Sportsbook would issue an $800 free bet token for the player to use on another game.

Incredible Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has a ton of odds boosts available for Thursday night’s action. Here are some of the top boosts available:

Xander Bogaerts, Christian Walker & Jeremy Pena Each Record Hit (+210)

Heat Win & Jimmy Butler Over 29.5 Points (+275)

Cale Makar, Vladimir Tarasenko & Nazem Kadri Each Record Point (+275)

Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown Each Over 3.5 Made 3-pt FG (+300)

Bam Adebayo Over 14.5 Points, Jose Altuve HR & Mikko Rantanen Goal (+2000)

Corey Seager & Kyle Tucker Each Hit HR (+3000)

Register for the Caesars NY Promo

Any prospective bettor who signs up for the Caesars NY promo will receive a risk-free first bet of up to $1,100. Before you can get this risk-free bet, you’ll need to register for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Here’s how to register:

and enter Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLCZR. Input the required information to set up your account.

Pick an account funding method.

Deposit enough money into your account to fund your first bet.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Place a bet of up to $1,100 on the game or player prop of your choice.

If your first cash wager settles as a win, you’ll get back your initial stake, as well as winnings generated on the bet. You will receive a site credit refund in the form of a free bet token if your bet loses. You can use this on any qualifying game or player prop, regardless of the odds.

