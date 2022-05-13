The DraftKings NY promo for the NBA playoffs is providing a 30-1 bonus for a winning $5 moneyline bet. If you have not established a DraftKings Sportsbook account yet, you are eligible for this welcome offer for new players. It gives you a chance to get a taste of the DK experience without reaching too deeply into your pocket.

This DraftKings NY promo for first-time users will be activated when you click any of the links on this page. There is no manual entry required, the sign-up process is quick and easy, and the terms are straightforward. If you win your promotional wager, you will get a $150 site credit bonus on top of your winnings.

There are two NBA games on the schedule tonight and they both feature home teams trying to eliminate their opponents. In the opener at 7:30 ET, Milwaukee will play host to the Boston Celtics. Later on, San Francisco will be the scene of the Grizzlies back-to-the-wall effort to force the series back to Memphis.

Click here to use the DraftKings NY promo to bet on one of the big NBA playoff games tonight. As long as you are not a current DraftKings user, you are eligible. You make a $5+ moneyline bet on an NBA side, and you get a 30-1 bonus return.

DraftKings NY Promo Details

It is important to note the distinction between the actual live bet and the additional return. There is a $5 minimum, but you can bet a higher amount. For example, Milwaukee is -125 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s say that you bet $125 on the Bucks to win the game outright.

For the purposes of this example, we will say that they win. You will collect $225 in real money that you can withdraw if you choose to do so. On top of that, you will see a $150 bonus that comes in the form of six $25 free bets. Those tokens are good for any bet type in any sports betting market.

DraftKings Bonus Offers for Established Users

After you take advantage of the welcome bonus, you will receive ongoing promo offers that give you an edge. At the present time, there is a risk-free same game parlay promotion for the NHL playoffs. It will give you a refund up to $10 if your parlay bet comes up short.

The NHL promotion is only available through the weekend, and this is how they do it. There are ongoing limited time promotions that are tied to events of interest. In addition to the risk-free bet, there are odds boosts, free bets, and other creative promotional concepts.

Use the DraftKings NY Promo

These are five simple steps that you take to become eligible for the DraftKings $150 bonus promo:

Reach the landing page through one of our code-embedded links. Follow the prompts to establish your account. Make your first deposit. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Place your promotional wager.

It will cost you $5 to participate, so this is a low commitment/high reward equation.