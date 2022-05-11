Noah Syndergaard is apparently still mad at the Mets.

The Angels right-hander fired an out-of-nowhere shot at his old club Tuesday night after teammate Reid Detmers tossed the season’s first solo no-hitter against the Rays. It is the second overall no-no in the big leagues this year after the Mets’ combined effort against the Phillies a few weeks ago.

“This is what a ‘real’ no hitter looks like,” Syndergaard posted in an Instagram story along with a graphic of the rookie left-hander and the game’s score.

A caller brought the post to the attention of the WFAN morning show. They were not amused.

“You’re being a douche when you tweet that,” Gregg Giannotti said. “He’s taking a shot at the Mets, who are not thinking about him at all, by the way. No one is caring about Noah Syndergaard. … What a jerk. He obviously is a bitter baby.”

Added Jerry Recco, who was again filling in for Boomer Esiason: “He really is a punk. He has become so unlikable. From a guy who professed his love for this organization the way he used to, and for the Met fan, he really has become an ass. … There’s no reason for him to do that other than to be a jackass.”

Syndergaard missed the entire 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery. He then only threw two innings in 2021 due to further issues with his arm. The Mets made him an $18 million qualifying offer for 2022, but Syndergaard opted to take a $21 million offer from the Angels instead, suggesting the Mets didn’t give him enough attention and were too chaotic in the front office on the way out west.

Syndergaard is pitching well this season. He’s 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA and he has pitched into the sixth inning in each start. Would the Mets be even better if they had him right now? Probably. But they aren’t exactly hurting given they have the best record in the National League. And they certainly aren’t dwelling on Syndergaard. But he seems to still be fixated on them.

Wait until Mike Francesa hears about this.

