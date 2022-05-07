It’s the biggest weekend of the year for horse racing and the best NY Kentucky Derby betting promos are rolling in. The 148th Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday afternoon as the world turns its attention to horse racing. This first leg of the Triple Crown is always a must-watch event.

New players who sign up with any of the links on this page will be able to lock in the best NY Kentucky Derby betting promo. TVG, one of the most trusted names in horse racing, is giving away a $200 risk-free bet to new users this weekend. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and place a “win” bet on any horse risk-free up to $200.

Betting on horses is never an easy task, but new users can have a little peace of mind with this risk-free bet. Any losses will be refunded in site credit. In effect, this TVG offer is giving first-time bettors two chances to win.

Sign up with TVG to score the best NY Kentucky Derby betting promo.

The Best NY Kentucky Derby Betting Promos

The Run for the Roses usually brings out every kind of horse racing bettor — experienced bettors, once-a-year players, and first-timers. The good news is the TVG app’s user-friendly interface makes it easy for new and experienced bettors alike. It’s the place to go for the best NY Kentucky Derby betting promo.

This risk-free bet works similarly to the risk-free bets that typical sportsbooks offer. Place a “win” bet on any horse and if your horse wins, you take home cold, hard cash. However, if your horse loses, TVG will send a full refund in site credit up to $200.

There are only two places to get the best NY Kentucky Derby betting promos — TVG and TwinSpires.

How to Claim This Kentucky Derby Betting Promos

There’s no need to go anywhere to lock in the best Kentucky Derby betting promo this week. Players in select states can sign up and redeem this offer straight from a mobile device. Here’s a quick breakdown of the process for signing up with this TVG offer:

Click on any of the links on this page to lock in the TVG $200 risk-free bet. Get the $200 TwinSpires bonus here.

. Get the $200 TwinSpires bonus . Create an account by inputting identifying information.

Make a deposit in the amount you plan to place on this risk-free bet.

Download the TVG app to any compatible Android or iOS device.

Place a risk-free bet of up to $200 on any horse to win the Kentucky Derby.

Where is TVG Available?

TVG is available in a number of states, including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey (under 4NJBets), New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

