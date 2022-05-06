The latest TVG app promo is raising the stakes in New York for the Kentucky Derby. Not only can New Yorkers bet on the Run for the Roses, but they can do so risk-free with this incredible offer.
New players who sign up with this TVG app promo will be eligible for a $200 risk-free bet on the Kentucky Derby. Players who sign up and bet on any horse to win will receive $200 in insurance. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in site credit.
Don’t miss out on this massive opportunity. The Kentucky Derby is one of the biggest sports betting days of the year. It’s the one time where the entire world stops to check in on what is usually a niche sport.
The TVG app makes it easy for everyone to bet on horse racing. The user-friendly interface provides an intuitive experience for everyone, including new and experienced bettors alike.
Click here to sign up with this TVG app promo for a $200 Kentucky Derby risk-free bet.
Bet on the Kentucky Derby in New York With This TVG App Promo
Betting on the Kentucky Derby in New York is easy. There are a variety of different ways to bet on the ponies this weekend, including everything from win bets to exactas, trifectas, and superfectas.
However, this TVG app promo is the key to unlocking a $200 risk-free bet that players can use on any horse to win the Kentucky Derby. If that bet loses, players will receive $200 in site credit to use on another race.
Essentially, the TVG app promo will provide new bettors with a second chance if their Kentucky Derby bet turns into a dud. That’s all you can really ask for on one of the biggest horse racing weekends of the year.
How to Claim This TVG App Promo
Here’s a quick rundown on how to claim this TVG app promo and place a $200 risk-free bet on any horse to win. New Yorkers can get started by following the steps below:
- Click here to create an account and make an initial deposit using any of the available banking methods.
- Download the TVG app to any mobile device from the Google Play Store or App Store.
- Place a $200 win bet risk-free on the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby Odds
Here are the current odds and post positions on the Kentucky Derby:
|Post
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|ML
|1
|Mo Donegal
|Todd Pletcher
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|10-1
|2
|Happy Jack
|Doug O’Neill
|Rafael Bejarano
|30-1
|3
|Epicenter
|Steve Asmussen
|Joel Rosario
|7-2
|4
|Summer Is Tomorrow
|Bhupat Seemar
|Mickael Barzalona
|30-1
|5
|Smile Happy
|Ken McPeek
|Corey Lanerie
|20-1
|6
|Messier
|Tim Yakteen
|John Velazquez
|8-1
|7
|Crown Pride
|Koichi Shintani
|Christophe Lemaire
|20-1
|8
|Charge It
|Todd Pletcher
|Luis Saez
|20-1
|9
|Tiz the Bomb
|Ken McPeek
|Brian Hernandez, Jr.
|30-1
|10
|Zandon
|Chad Brown
|Flavien Prat
|3-1
|11
|Pioneer of Medina
|Todd Pletcher
|Joe Bravo
|30-1
|12
|Taiba
|Tim Yakteen
|Mike Smith
|12-1
|13
|Simplification
|Antonio Sano
|Jose Ortiz
|20-1
|14
|Barber Road
|John Ortiz
|Reylu Gutierrez
|30-1
|15
|White Abarrio
|Saffie Joseph, Jr.
|Tyler Gaffalione
|10-1
|16
|Cyberknife
|Brad Cox
|Florent Geroux
|20-1
|17
|Classic Causeway
|Brian Lynch
|Julien Leparoux
|30-1
|18
|Tawny Port
|Brad Cox
|Ricardo Santan, Jr.
|30-1
|19
|Zozos
|Brad Cox
|Manny Franco
|20-1
|20
|Ethereal Road
|D. Wayne Lukas
|Luis Contreras
|30-1
|21 (AE)
|Rich Strike
|Eric Reed
|Sonny Leon
|30-1
|22(AE)
|Rattle N Roll
|Ken McPeek
|James Graham
|30-1
