The latest TVG app promo is raising the stakes in New York for the Kentucky Derby. Not only can New Yorkers bet on the Run for the Roses, but they can do so risk-free with this incredible offer.

New players who sign up with this TVG app promo will be eligible for a $200 risk-free bet on the Kentucky Derby. Players who sign up and bet on any horse to win will receive $200 in insurance. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in site credit.

Don’t miss out on this massive opportunity. The Kentucky Derby is one of the biggest sports betting days of the year. It’s the one time where the entire world stops to check in on what is usually a niche sport.

The TVG app makes it easy for everyone to bet on horse racing. The user-friendly interface provides an intuitive experience for everyone, including new and experienced bettors alike.

Bet on the Kentucky Derby in New York With This TVG App Promo

Betting on the Kentucky Derby in New York is easy. There are a variety of different ways to bet on the ponies this weekend, including everything from win bets to exactas, trifectas, and superfectas.

However, this TVG app promo is the key to unlocking a $200 risk-free bet that players can use on any horse to win the Kentucky Derby. If that bet loses, players will receive $200 in site credit to use on another race.

Essentially, the TVG app promo will provide new bettors with a second chance if their Kentucky Derby bet turns into a dud. That’s all you can really ask for on one of the biggest horse racing weekends of the year.

How to Claim This TVG App Promo

Here’s a quick rundown on how to claim this TVG app promo and place a $200 risk-free bet on any horse to win. New Yorkers can get started by following the steps below:

Create an account and make an initial deposit using any of the available banking methods.

to create an account and make an initial deposit using any of the available banking methods. Download the TVG app to any mobile device from the Google Play Store or App Store.

Place a $200 win bet risk-free on the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Odds

Here are the current odds and post positions on the Kentucky Derby:

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Mo Donegal Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 10-1 2 Happy Jack Doug O’Neill Rafael Bejarano 30-1 3 Epicenter Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 7-2 4 Summer Is Tomorrow Bhupat Seemar Mickael Barzalona 30-1 5 Smile Happy Ken McPeek Corey Lanerie 20-1 6 Messier Tim Yakteen John Velazquez 8-1 7 Crown Pride Koichi Shintani Christophe Lemaire 20-1 8 Charge It Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 20-1 9 Tiz the Bomb Ken McPeek Brian Hernandez, Jr. 30-1 10 Zandon Chad Brown Flavien Prat 3-1 11 Pioneer of Medina Todd Pletcher Joe Bravo 30-1 12 Taiba Tim Yakteen Mike Smith 12-1 13 Simplification Antonio Sano Jose Ortiz 20-1 14 Barber Road John Ortiz Reylu Gutierrez 30-1 15 White Abarrio Saffie Joseph, Jr. Tyler Gaffalione 10-1 16 Cyberknife Brad Cox Florent Geroux 20-1 17 Classic Causeway Brian Lynch Julien Leparoux 30-1 18 Tawny Port Brad Cox Ricardo Santan, Jr. 30-1 19 Zozos Brad Cox Manny Franco 20-1 20 Ethereal Road D. Wayne Lukas Luis Contreras 30-1 21 (AE) Rich Strike Eric Reed Sonny Leon 30-1 22(AE) Rattle N Roll Ken McPeek James Graham 30-1

