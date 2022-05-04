The latest Caesars Sportsbook NY promo is going big for the playoffs in the NBA and NHL this weekend. Not to mention, the MLB regular season is in full swing and there is plenty of action with niche sports like golf, tennis, and MMA.

New players who sign up with this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo will be eligible for up to $1,100 in first-bet insurance. Anyone who loses on their first wager will receive a full refund in the form of a free bet. Use promo code ELITECZR to get started with this massive risk-free bet.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV

This is the largest risk-free bet on the market this weekend and it couldn’t be arriving at a better time. New Yorkers are still recovering from the New York Rangers losing in triple overtime on Tuesday, but they are running it back on Thursday and Friday. This Caesars Sportsbook NY promo is a great way to bet on the NHL, NBA, MLB, or any other sport.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Rolls Out Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets and first-bet insurance work in the exact same way. Players who sign up with any of the links on this page and use promo code ELITECZR will be eligible for up to $1,100 in backing. This Caesars Sportsbook NY promo will give new users who lose that initial wager a second chance.

How often do second chances come around in sports betting? Almost never, if we are being honest. All losses up to $1,100 will be backed up with a free bet. However, anyone who wins on that first wager will win cold, hard cash.

There are dozens upon dozens of games to choose from this weekend. Not only does this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo unlock a massive risk-free bet, but players can apply it to a wide range of games.

How to Get This Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo

Signing up with this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo is a breeze. Follow the walkthrough below to get in on the action today:

(or on any of the links on the page) and input promo code ELITECZR to lock in this offer. After creating an account, make a deposit in the amount you plan to place on your risk-free bet.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook NY app to any iOS or Android device.

Place an initial wager on any sport this weekend with up to $1,100 in first-bet insurance.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

Starting off with this risk-free bet is the way to go, but the fun doesn’t stop there. Caesars Sportsbook NY is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. In fact, they can have upwards of 40 odds boosts every weekend on everything from MLB and NBA to auto racing and MMA.

Here are a few of our favorite boosts for Wednesday night:

Jimmy Butler, Deandre Ayton & Jalen Brunson Each Over 19.5 Points: +500

Mavericks Win & Luka Doncic Over 39.5 Points: +750

No Runs in 1st Inning of Diamondbacks @ Marlins, Cardinals @ Royals & Braves @ Mets: +470

