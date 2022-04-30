The infamous Nick Castellanos meme keeps going and going. And the Mets may have perfected the art form during Friday night’s no-hit victory at Citi Field.

I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith, as there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos, it’ll be a home run. And so that’ll make it a 4-0 ballgame. I don’t know if I’m gonna be putting on this headset again.

If you haven’t been on the internet in the last few years: the meme stems from former Cincinnati Reds and FOX Sports broadcaster Thom Brennaman’s apology for using a homophobic slur live on air in 2020. Brennaman used the slur believing the broadcast was still in a commercial break during a Reds-Royals game.

When Brennaman was made aware of his career-ruining mistake, he apologized to the viewers. And in the middle of his half-assed admission of regret, he shockingly interrupted himself to call a home run — a “drive into deep left field” — from then-Reds outfielder Castellanos.

Now, when there’s a publicized dark and awkward moment, the current Phillies star is likely somewhere going yard on a hanging slider.

The Brennaman incident isn’t the only time it’s occurred.

The infamous Castellanos home run call from Brennaman can be inserted into any apology. Or any sentence, for that matter. It’s become a running joke for nearly two years and doesn’t seem like it’s going to fade for some time.

With Castellanos now a National League East rival, SNY must be cautious. Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling, and Steve Gelbs need to save any apologies or naturally cumbersome moments for when the Mets are up to bat or Castellanos is in the dugout. Not doing so could lead to Castellanos belting a Max Scherzer fastball all the way to … well … you know.