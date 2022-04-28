Sports fans are going to have options this week with the latest DraftKings promo code. This offer is giving fans the chance to boost the odds on any NBA or MLB game.

This DraftKings promo code can be automatically applied by signing up with any of the links on this page. Anyone who bets $5 on any NBA moneyline will win $150 in bonuses guaranteed. MLB bettors can bet $5 at 40-1 odds on any team this week. The MLB boost carries a higher potential for bonuses.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS GET $150 INSTANTLY

NBA PLAYOFFS PROMO BET NOW

Pick your poison with this offer, but in this case, either promo is a great boost. While the NBA offer is a guarantee, MLB bettors can win more by picking a winner.

Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this DraftKings promo code. This is one of the best offers on the table for sports bettors this week.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings promo code for a $150 guaranteed NBA bonus. New users can opt for the MLB 40-1 odds boost by clicking here.

DraftKings Promo Code’s NBA Bonus

This NBA bonus is a no-brainer. Anyone who signs up with this DraftKings promo code and bets $5 on any NBA team will win $150 in bonuses instantly.

Betting on the NBA playoffs is almost always difficult, but not this time. This no-brainer bonus is one way to start things off with a no-sweat bet.

This $150 bonus credit will be distributed as six $25 free bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. It’s worth noting that these free bets can be used on a variety of sports, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, soccer, and more.

Grab the MLB Offer With This DraftKings Promo Code

This MLB boost works in similar ways to the NBA offer. The biggest difference is that MLB bettors need to pick a winner to lock in $200 in free bets.

With dozens of MLB games this weekend, there is bound to be a lopsided matchup out there. Boosting a heavy favorite is one way to take advantage of this promo.

For example, DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Atlanta Braves at -200 against the Chicago Cubs. Existing players would need to risk $400 to net a profit of $200 on Atlanta. Remember, new users can win $200 in bonuses with a $5 wager.

Downloading the App

This DraftKings promo code is available in the following states: Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, West Virginia, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Follow this step-by-step guide to complete the sign-up process:

Automatically trigger this promo code by clicking on the appropriate link. Click here for the NBA instant $150 bonus. Click here for the MLB 40-1 odds boost instead.

Create an account by inputting basic identifying information.

Make a deposit of $5 or more to qualify for either offer.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any mobile device via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on any NBA or MLB moneyline.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings promo code for a $150 guaranteed NBA bonus. New users can opt for the MLB 40-1 odds boost by clicking here.