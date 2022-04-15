Tom Seaver’s immortality is official.

The Mets unveiled a statue of the Hall of Fame right-hander and franchise icon on Friday during a ceremony before the home opener at Citi Field. Seaver will now stand forever outside the ballpark, right next to the Home Run Apple.

“This is a tremendous day for baseball and a terrific day for the Mets and our fans,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said during the ceremony. “Tom led us to our first championship and he transformed the Mets. He transfixed New York and won the hearts of Mets fans. Tom Seaver was a great pitcher and an even greater man.”

Details on the statue from the Mets:

The statue of Tom Seaver features his iconic drop and drive delivery and is two times life-size to scale. The statue is 10 feet high from the granite pitcher’s mound and 13 ½ feet in length. The total weight of the statue is 3,200 pounds (2,000 pounds of bronze and 1,200 pounds of structural stainless steel). The granite mound came in nine separate pieces that weighed 33,600 pounds and added approximately three feet in height.

The Mets commissioned sculptor William Behrends for the statue. Behrends sculpted the Giants’ statue of Willie Mays and the Padres’ statue of Tony Gwynn.

“This is a wonderful way to honor Dad’s legacy, and to celebrate his wonderful years in New York,” Sarah Seaver, Tom’s oldest daughter, said in a statement. “The Mets have been working on this for years, and to see William Behrends’ vision come to fruition is so exciting and very touching. We are thrilled to share this with all the fans who supported Dad throughout his career.”