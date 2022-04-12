The Mets will finally unveil their long-awaited Tom Seaver statue on Friday.

All indications are it will not disappoint.

The statue ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. before the Mets’ 1:10 p.m. home opener against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Seaver’s widow, Nancy, and daughters Sarah and Anne will be in attendance. Mets owner Steve Cohen and Mike Piazza have also been announced as guests.

The statue will stand next to the Home Run Apple. And it will be massive.

From the Mets:

The statue of Tom Seaver features his iconic drop and drive delivery and is two times life-size to scale. The statue is 10 feet high from the granite pitcher’s mound and 13 ½ feet in length. The total weight of the statue is 3,200 pounds (2,000 pounds of bronze and 1,200 pounds of structural stainless steel). The granite mound came in nine separate pieces that weighed 33,600 pounds and added approximately three feet in height.

The Mets commissioned sculptor William Behrends for the statue. He sculpted the Giants’ statue of Willie Mays and the Padres’ statue of Tony Gwynn, both of which are extremely lifelike. So it figures his rendition of Tom Terrific will be pretty stunning.