This is a beautiful day if you are a sports fan. The betting menu is bursting at the seams, and you can use the DraftKings NY promo to get some incredible odds boosts if you would be a first-time DraftKings Sportsbook user.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, WY, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $200

MLB PROMO BET NOW

When you reach the welcome promotion landing page, you unlock the DraftKings NY promo that will deliver $200 for a winning $5 moneyline bet on any MLB game.

Baseball is exciting when your favorite team is playing, because you have an intense interest in the outcome. On the other side of the coin, if you have no preference, it can be a rather boring sport to watch.

Everything changes when you have money on one of the sides. For the next three hours or so, they are your guys, and you enjoy supreme, edge-of-your-seat entertainment. And when you take advantage of this DraftKings NY promo, you get enhanced action for a five-dollar bill.

Click here to trigger the DraftKings NY promo for Major League Baseball. It will give you boosted odds of 40-1 if you make a $5 moneyline bet on any baseball game, regardless of the actual odds.

DraftKings NY Promo Details

After you reach the promotion landing page, you will be prompted to establish your account. It is a simple process, and everyone knows the drill. After your location has been verified for legal reasons, you will have a DraftKings Sportsbook account.

The next step is to download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app so you can bet from anywhere in the great state of New York. In fact, if you travel to a state with legal sports betting that has a DraftKings presence, you can use the app to make a wager in that state.

At that point, you are good to go, and it is time to make your $5 moneyline bet on an MLB game. If it is a winner, you will receive $200 in the form of eight $25 free bet tokens.

Ongoing Promotions

It is important to note the fact that this is a sign-up bonus, so if you already have a DraftKings Sportsbook account, you are not eligible. However, if you are in that position, there are always promotions for existing players.

In fact, there is a stepped-up parlay promotion today. If you bet a 3+ leg MLB parlay, you get an odds boost. It starts at 5 percent for three legs, and it maxes out at a whopping 75 percent for 12+ legs.

DraftKings NY UFC 273 Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, WY, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $100 GUARANTEED!

UFC 273! BET NOW

If you are an Ultimate Fighting Championship fan, you can go in a different direction. UFC 273 is going down tonight at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering new players 20-1 odds on a $5 moneyline bet on any fighter.

Why would you accept 20-1 when you can get 40-1 on an MLB game? The UFC $100 bonus is yours even if your fighter loses, so it is a sure thing, and it doesn’t get any better than that.

Click here to take advantage of the DraftKings NY promo that will provide 40-1 odds on a baseball moneyline bet, or click here to get a guaranteed 20-1 return on a $5 UFC wager.