The BetMGM Ontario app has formally launched operations, becoming one of the first legal online sports betting apps to go live with the formal launch of Ontario online sports betting. The popular brand, which has had a great deal of success in several U.S. states, figures to be an instant leader in this new space.

With the BetMGM Ontario app now live, bettors will be able to sign up and begin betting on sports almost instantly.

By offering players a variety of desirable features, competitive betting odds, and convenient deposit methods, conventional wisdom suggests the smooth and easy-to-use app will be a go-to pick for new players. Also working in its favor is that the BetMGM name brings a different type of brand familiarity, thanks to its retail and brick-and-mortar gaming presence over the years.

BetMGM Ontario App: How to Sign Up

With the April 4 launch of Ontario online sports betting, many new players will be looking for information on how to sign up for the top betting apps. The good news for players is that the sign up process, along with the deposit process, is both quick and easy, creating a safe and convenient setup.

To begin, let’s take a look at how to complete the BetMGM Ontario app registration process to begin playing with in the matter of moments.

The sign up process begins by clicking right here. Players will be brought to a special landing page that showcases the app’s introductory offer. Upon fulfilling the registration and first deposit requirements, players will be able to take advantage of the offer when they begin betting. Generally speaking, such incentives are utilized upon first wagers.

Next, players will be asked to complete a first deposit. In this case, a $10 minimum first deposit is required in order to take advantage of such offers.

The BetMGM Ontario app offers a wide range of funding methods. Popular picks include credit/debit cards, online checking, PayPal, and more. Regulators require sportsbook apps to provide detailed security measures, as consumer confidence is key in the betting market.

Both funding and withdrawing from accounts is quick and easy.

With the sportsbook account created and a first deposit in play, bettors may take advantage of any potential app incentives, features, and standard betting odds.

BetMGM Ontario App Arrives at Perfect Time

They say that timing is everything, and the BetMGM Ontario app makes its debut at an opportune time for both sports fans and bettors alike. Players will be able to take advantage of betting on a number of key sporting events over the coming days.

With its April 4 launch date, college basketball fans can bet on multiple markets for the UNC-Kansas national title game, while NHL and NBA action also fill up the slate. Notably, the Masters will tee-off on Thursday, as will MLB’s Opening Day.

Plenty of Ways to Wager

Bettors will be able to utilize standard market odds such as: point spreads, moneylines, game totals, adjusted lines, parlays, same-game parlays and more.

