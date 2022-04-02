The DraftKings NY Final Four promo code that everyone is talking about provides a $200 bonus if you win a $5 moneyline bet on one of the big games. This is a fantastic opportunity to rake in some free betting cash, and you should act on it right now.

This is a welcome offer that is only available to adults that do not have existing DraftKings accounts. If you fit this description, there are a couple of Benjamins sitting on the table waiting for you.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $200!

MARCH MADNESS BONUS! BET NOW

Moneyline bets are enticing if you like an underdog because of the positive return, but no one likes to lay the lumber on a favorite. In the first game, you have to lay -195 if you like Kansas over Villanova, and Duke is -190 in their game against North Carolina.

Let’s say that you bet $195 to win $100 on Kansas. Many people would say that is not a very good risk, but when you take advantage of this promotion, the odds change. You would be getting $300 back for a $195 bet, and that is an entirely different equation.

Click here to capture the DraftKings Final Four promo code that will enhance your winnings to the tune of $200 for a minimum $5 moneyline wager.

Saturday Night Final Four Overview

The tip-off for the Villanova-Kansas game is 6:09 p.m. Eastern Time, and the nightcap is scheduled to start at 8:49. On the point spread line, Kansas is -4.5 at DraftKings, and the total is 133.

Villanova is +165 on the money line, and the prospect of getting a plus return on a team that has captured two of the last five national championships is pretty enticing. And of course, the promotion would add an extra $200 if you bet the Wildcats and they emerge victorious.

The Duke-North Carolina game will be the last dance for coach Mike Krzyzewski if the Blue Devils can’t get past the Tar Heels. Hubert Davis’ bunch is +160 to win the game outright, and over/under is 151. Since UNC beat Duke by double digits on March 5, this number is tempting.

Follow These Steps to Activate the DraftKings NY Final Four Promo Code

Opting for this promotion is a very simple process:

Click here to land on the appropriate page.

to land on the appropriate page. Provide the required personal information.

Deposit at least $5 into your newly created account.

Place a minimum $5 moneyline wager on either Saturday night Final Four game.

That’s all there is to it, and when you hit your bet, you will have $200 extra to take into the championship game on Monday night.

Get the DraftKings NY Final Four Promo Code

This offer is available to New York sports bettors along with a number of other legal sports betting markets. These would include New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Wyoming, Michigan, and Louisiana.

Keep in mind, the app also offers all players the chance to score separate mystery boosts which could boost same-game parlay wins up to 100%, while those who expect a close contest between UNC-Duke can grab a 200% boost on either team to win by less than five points.

If you click here, you will be transported to the landing page for the $200 bonus Final Four promotion. After you arrive, follow the simple instructions, and you will be good to go in a matter of minutes.