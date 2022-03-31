The FanDuel NY Final Four promo code will help you enjoy the big games on Saturday in style. You get $150 in bonus cash in return for a $5 bet, and the clock is ticking. Now is the time to snatch that free money off the table as you plot your next moves.

This FanDuel NY Final Four promo is available to new FanDuel Sportsbook customers that are at least 21 years of age. It may sound too good to be true, but there are no catches in the fine print. This is a straightforward, totally legit offer that is an absolute no-brainer.

Why would a for-profit sportsbook give people free money? This is a good question, and smart people are always going to be suspicious, but look at it from their perspective.

There is a lot of competition in the marketplace, and FanDuel wants to get your attention. They are willing to display some generosity in an effort to win your business. It’s up to you to manage your actions going forward, so you have the power to come out on top if you make good choices.

Two Layers of Action

NY online sports betting players will get action on two different levels when you take advantage of this FanDuel bonus cash promotion. Your initial bet is just like a wager that you place with no promotional angle. There is an uncertain outcome, but the winnings are yours to keep if your selection is correct.

There is an additional sure thing component when you use this FanDuel NY Final Four promo code to make your first bet. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, your account will be credited with $150 of site credit that you can use to make future bets.

How to Access the FanDuel NY Final Four Promo Code

There are certain steps that you have to take to opt in, but they are very simple, and it only takes a few minutes.

to activate the code and reach the appropriate landing page. Follow the prompts to create and fund your account ($10 minimum).

Make a minimum $5 bet on a Final Four game (or any other betting market).

That’s all there is to it, and you will see a $150 site credit that can be used to make additional wagers within 72 hours at maximum.

Don’t Delay–Act Today

A lot of promotions give you a chance to score some bonus cash, but these sure thing opportunities are few and far between.

Time flies, and the big Final Four games are just a couple of days away. This promotion ends on April 4th, so it’s now or never.

In addition to the New York sports betting market, the FanDuel Final Four promo code is available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Tennessee, Virginia, Iowa, Indiana, Colorado, Arizona, Louisiana, West Virginia, Michigan, and Illinois.

