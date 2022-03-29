New deal with MLB will feature streaming games on Friday nights this season.

On Tuesday, MLB and Apple jointly announced the schedule for games that will be featured in this season’s “Friday Night Baseball” broadcasts on Apple TV+.

And the first game will include the New York Mets against Max Scherzer’s former team, the Washington Nationals in their home opener in our nation’s capital.

The released schedule of weekly doubleheaders runs through the end of June.

Here are the games that include the Mets or Yankees:

Friday, April 8 — Mets @ Nationals — 7 PM ET

@ Nationals — 7 PM ET Friday, April 29 — Yankees @ Royals — 8 PM ET

@ Royals — 8 PM ET Friday, June 3 — Tigers @ Yankees — 7 PM ET

— 7 PM ET Friday, June 10 — Mets @ Angels — 9:30 PM ET

According to the release, “Friday Night Baseball” games will be available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes.

The “Friday Night Baseball” broadcasts will include live pre- and postgame shows, and will be available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.

You can view the entire “Friday Night Baseball” schedule here.