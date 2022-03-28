It’s hard to believe a decade has passed.

On Monday morning the New York Mets announced a special ceremony they’re adding to the calendar for the 2022 regular season.

And it’s another reminder that time flies in professional sports.

June 1 is the tenth anniversary of Johan Santana throwing the first no-hitter in the history of the Mets franchise.

The Mets will celebrate the anniversary by honoring Santana and his catcher from that day, Josh Thole, with a pregame ceremony on Tuesday, May 31 prior to the 7:10 pm game vs. Washington.

Here’s the Cardinals’ box score from June 1, 2012.

Santana threw 134 pitches in that game and, frankly, his career went downhill after the iconic performance. He walked five and struck out eight against a solid Cardinals lineup.

Adam Wainwright, who is still pitching for the Cardinals, took the loss that day. He allowed seven earned runs in 6.1 innings.