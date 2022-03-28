Saint Peter’s is heading home after losing to UNC.

The Peacocks’ carriage turned into a pumpkin. Saint Peter’s made NCAA Tournament history by becoming the first 15 seed to make the Elite Eight. Unfortunately, the dream is dead.

The Final Four is set, the NBA playoff race is heating up, and baseball is almost back. Let’s take a look at all the action coming up this week.

What we’re watching Monday:

MLB: Yankees vs. Tigers — 1:05 PM ET

Saint Peter’s Goes Home

Saint Peter’s is officially on the map. Not many people knew about the Peacocks a few weeks ago, but Shaheen Holloway and his team changed that. The Peacocks became the greatest Cinderella story in NCAA Tournament history.

North Carolina put a stop to the Saint Peter’s run, but this run will live on forever. Saint Peter’s is leaving a lasting legacy with this group.

North Carolina’s win means the Tar Heels are set for a Final Four matchup with Duke. It would be fitting to see Coach K lose to UNC in his final game.

Nets Mandates Are Off

The Brooklyn Nets are whole again. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is providing a vaccine exemption for athletes and performers. That means Kyrie Irving can finally play at Barclays Center again.

His season debut in Brooklyn didn’t go as planned. The Nets lost by nine to the Charlotte Hornets as Irving went 6-for-22 from the floor. Still, the Nets are the most dangerous team in the play-in tournament.

Knicks Get Hot?

The Knicks have no chance at a play-in game, but they are getting hot to finish the season. Despite the disappointing season, the Knicks have won five of their last seven, including three in a row.

