Steve Cohen’s investment increased in value last year.

On Thursday morning, Forbes released their annual valuation rankings for Major League Baseball organizations. The top teams all showed strong increases in value as MLB moved past the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

In their 2022 rankings, the New York Mets came in sixth overall. They ranked behind the Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox, Cubs and Giants.

According to Forbes, the Mets are now worth $2.65 billion, an increase of eight percent from the previous year. However, Forbes reports the Mets operated at a loss of $96 million last year.

The Mets’ value is approx. $850 million less than the San Francisco Giants, who placed fifth. They’re approx. $200 million in front of the St. Louis Cardinals, who ranked seventh.

The Mets are banking — pun intended — on a strong 2022 campaign to further increase their value. Their big spending in free agency and a trade to bolster their rotation has the club — and their fans — thinking about a World Series run this year.

According to Spotrac, the Mets’ payroll is actually higher than the Yankees’ this year. They estimate the Mets’ payroll to be over $251 million currently. The Mets also have more players — four — making more than $20 million this year than the Yankees (three). Those players are Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom and Robinson Cano.

The Mets signed Scherzer to a contract with a record-breaking $43.3 million AAV this offseason. They acquired Cano from the Mariners in an infamous deal and missed last year because of a PED suspension.