On Thursday morning, Forbes released their annual valuation rankings for Major League Baseball organizations. They report that the average value of franchises — especially the blue-blood organizations — rebounded tremendously from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

It isn’t shocking, but the New York Yankees ranked No. 1 in Forbes’ rankings this year. They’re the only team to claim a $6 billion valuation from the publications.

The Los Angles Dodgers rank second, but they come in almost $2 billion behind the Yankees. Forbes estimates their value at $4.075 billion.

Forbes says the Yankees’ value increased by 14 percent from the previous year. However, they also indicate the Yankees operated at a loss of $40 million last year.

One note that was interesting from the report was the income from local television deals. The Yankees trailed the Dodgers in that regard, but ranked second in MLB.

According to Spotrac, the Yankees’ payroll for the 2022 season currently sits at roughly $239 million. Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton and newly acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson are the three Yankees with a salary of more than $20 million this season.