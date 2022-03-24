evan fournier
Evan Fournier passes John Starks to become the Knicks’ single-season three-point record holder.

Move over John Starks, Evan Fournier est là. The French swingman is etching his name into New York Knicks history in his first season in the Big Apple.

On Wednesday night, Fournier drilled four threes en route to a win over the Charlotte Hornets. His fourth and final three was the one that pushed him ahead of Starks as the franchise’s single-season leader in three-pointers.

The four triples were the only points Fournier scored in Charlotte, but he dished out seven assists as well. Although the Knicks are underperforming, Fournier is going to finish the year with respectable numbers.

The first-year Knick took to Twitter to show appreciation to his teammates and fans. Classy move by Fournier.

Speaking of classy moves, Starks sent Fournier a video message congratulating him on the achievement. The beloved Knick has remained close to the franchise in his retirement. It’s no surprise to see him embrace Fournier.

What’s up next for Fournier? If he wants to pass Starks as the all-time Knicks leader in three-pointers, he’ll need to spend a long time in New York. Starks stands alone at the top with 982 triples.

If the Frenchman can replicate this season’s output in 2022-23, he’ll have a chance to jump up into the Knicks’ top-10 in made threes. Here’s what that list looks like:

  1. John Starks — 982
  2. Allan Houston — 921
  3. Carmelo Anthony — 762
  4. Jamal Crawford — 600
  5. Charlie Ward — 598
  6. Trent Tucker — 504
  7. Tim Hardaway Jr. — 498
  8. J.R. Smith — 443
  9. Nate Robinson — 414
  10. Latrell Sprewell — 385
