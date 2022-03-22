March Madness rolls along this week with Sweet 16 action and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is still readily available and offers players great NCAA Tournament value.

New players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLCZR can grab a risk-free bet of up to $1,100. Anyone who loses on their initial bet will automatically receive a free bet in the amount they wagered.

Let it ride on March Madness, NBA, or NHL action with this risk-free bet. We all know that the NCAA Tournament is one of the most unpredictable sporting events of the year, but it’s a little easier to bet on when players have up to $1,100 in insurance.

This new player special is the largest risk-free bet on the market and continues as the stakes get even higher in the NCAA Tournament. Let’s take a closer look at how new users can take advantage of this sizable offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code’s Massive Bonus

Risk-free bets are among the most popular new-user promos at online sportsbooks. They offer new players a high-value wager right off the bat. Users who use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code will have two chances to win on their very first bet.

For example, someone who wagers $500 on their risk-free bet and loses will receive a $500 free bet. Second chances don’t happen for NCAA Tournament teams, but they are available for March Madness bettors.

These opportunities don’t come around very often, but this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is delivering all the same. Tilt the odds in your favor for this weekend’s NCAA Tournament games with this offer.

How to Use This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

It’s important to note that this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is only available to new users. We recommend the app for the best overall experience, but players can sign up from a computer or mobile device. Follow these steps to register:

After creating an account, make a deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

. After creating an account, make a deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Place a risk-free wager up to $1,100 on any NCAA Tournament game this weekend.

March Madness Rolls Along

Sweet 16 is where the men are separated from the boys. The winners get within a game of a Final Four spot, and with so many compelling matchups on the board, anything can happen.

Be sure to keep an eye on the promotions page and the daily odds boosts on Caesars Sportsbook. While this $1,100 risk-free bet is only available to new users, there are plenty of ongoing promotions that all users can take advantage of this weekend.

At this point in time, your bracket is probably busted. Making it out of the first weekend scot-free is always a tough proposition. This risk-free bet provides college basketball fans with a different way to bet on the March Madness games.

